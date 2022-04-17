Danny Elfman took the stage at Coachella on Saturday for a festival set unlike any other.

The rare appearance by the legendary composer — which he introduced as a “strange little show” for the crowd — included a plethora of songs from films he’s scored, as he led a full orchestra through highlights from Edward Scissorhands (“Ice Dance/The Grand Finale”) and 1989’s Batman to a medley from The Nightmare Before Christmas (“Jack’s Lament/This is Halloween/What’s This?”) and a rocking version of The Simpsons theme song — by which point he was shirtless.

Elfman also dusted off a number of Oingo Boingo tracks, including “Insects,” “Nothing to Fear (But Fear Itself),” “Only a Lad,” “Dead Man’s Party,” and closer “Who Do You Want to Be.”

The ambitious and inventive set came six months after the four-time Academy Award nominee put on a live-to-film concert version of The Nightmare Before Christmas at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, which coincidentally starred Saturday headliner Billie Eilish as Sally.

Next, Elfman will re-team with longtime collaborator Tim Burton to compose the music for the latter’s upcoming Wednesday Addams-centric Netflix series, Wednesday.

Watch footage of Elfman’s performance and see the full setlist below.

Ed. Note: Head here to find our complete coverage of Coachella 2022.

WHO THOUGHT THE SIMPSONS THEME AT COACHELLA WAS A JOKE??? NEVER UNDERESTIMATE DANNY ELFMAN#coachella pic.twitter.com/HOu2OdbD7I — главная фанатка Макрона и Разгромов (@VasilySupremacy) April 17, 2022

Nightmare Before Christmas live on stage at #Coachella during Danny Elfman’s set pic.twitter.com/0MlP0tlROX — Andrew Cunningham🎢🍻🌁 (@GatorAndrew) April 17, 2022

Danny Elfman watching over his masterpiece as it plays (The Original Batman 89'Theme) #Coachella pic.twitter.com/J5Y8XAgoNX — PCP (@rotator_) April 17, 2022

We’ve got Danny Elfman giving the #Coachella crowd a taste of his Batman score tonight pic.twitter.com/6B2T9LedJz — Ema Sasic (@ema_sasic) April 17, 2022

Can we talk about how cute this Steve bartek and Danny Elfman moment was 😭 pic.twitter.com/dKttnI76mW — Annihilation💣 (@ANNIHILATIONXXX) April 17, 2022

Setlist:

Sorry

Insects

Spider-Man Main Title

Nothing to Fear (But Fear Itself)

Just Another Day

Jack’s Lament/This is Halloween/What’s This? (From The Nightmare Before Christmas)

Breakfast Machine (From Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure)

Kick Me

Insanity

The Batman Theme

True

The Simpsons Main Title Theme

Only a Lad

Love in the Time of COVID

Ice Dance/The Grand Finale (From Edward Scissorhands)

Dead Man’s Party

Alice’s Theme (From Alice in Wonderland)

Happy

Who Do You Want to Be

