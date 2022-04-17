Menu
Coachella 2022: Danny Elfman Plays Songs from The Simpsons, Edward Scissorhands, and More

The legendary composer also performed material from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman, and Oingo Boingo

Danny Elfman at Coachella
Danny Elfman, photo by y Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella
April 17, 2022 | 1:20pm ET

    Danny Elfman took the stage at Coachella on Saturday for a festival set unlike any other.

    The rare appearance by the legendary composer — which he introduced as a “strange little show” for the crowd — included a plethora of songs from films he’s scored, as he led a full orchestra through highlights from Edward Scissorhands (“Ice Dance/The Grand Finale”) and 1989’s Batman to a medley from The Nightmare Before Christmas (“Jack’s Lament/This is Halloween/What’s This?”) and a rocking version of The Simpsons theme song — by which point he was shirtless.

    Elfman also dusted off a number of Oingo Boingo tracks, including “Insects,” “Nothing to Fear (But Fear Itself),” “Only a Lad,” “Dead Man’s Party,” and closer “Who Do You Want to Be.”

    Related Video

    The ambitious and inventive set came six months after the four-time Academy Award nominee put on a live-to-film concert version of The Nightmare Before Christmas at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, which coincidentally starred Saturday headliner Billie Eilish as Sally.

    Next, Elfman will re-team with longtime collaborator Tim Burton to compose the music for the latter’s upcoming Wednesday Addams-centric Netflix series, Wednesday.

    Watch footage of Elfman’s performance and see the full setlist below.

    Ed. Note: Head here to find our complete coverage of Coachella 2022. 

    Setlist:
    Sorry
    Insects
    Spider-Man Main Title
    Nothing to Fear (But Fear Itself)
    Just Another Day
    Jack’s Lament/This is Halloween/What’s This? (From The Nightmare Before Christmas)
    Breakfast Machine (From Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure)
    Kick Me
    Insanity
    The Batman Theme
    True
    The Simpsons Main Title Theme
    Only a Lad
    Love in the Time of COVID
    Ice Dance/The Grand Finale (From Edward Scissorhands)
    Dead Man’s Party
    Alice’s Theme (From Alice in Wonderland)
    Happy
    Who Do You Want to Be

