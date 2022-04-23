Coachella 2022: Kendrick Lamar Joins Baby Keem for “Family Ties” and “Vent”

Kendrick Lamar made a surprise appearance at Coachella on Friday, joining his cousin Baby Keem to perform “Family Ties” and “Vent.”

The on-stage collaboration came at the end of Baby Keem’s Friday night set during weekend two of the festival. After rapping the opening verse to “Family Ties,” Baby Keem introduced his cousin by simply proclaiming, “Oh shit!” Kendrick proceeded to perform his own rapid-fire verse in front of a large video screen of fire and water. The two then closed the set with the live debut of their collaborative track “Vent.” Watch fan-captured footage below.

Earlier this week, Kendrick announced the release of his long-awaited new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which is due out on May 13th. Next month, Lamar is also set to headline Miami’s Rolling Loud. He’ll then perform at Glastonbury in the UK in June.

Ed. Note: Head here to find our complete coverage of Coachella 2022.

BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR GRACING THE COACHELLA STAGE TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/lMjIKQEYs9 — Ⓜ️ (@WashedMel) April 23, 2022

Kendrick Lamar Just Came Out During Baby Keem’s Coachella Set🔥 pic.twitter.com/p6B3dEgKFu — Rap301 (@Rap301_) April 23, 2022

Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem's first-ever performance of 'vent' together at Coachella🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LsKU9MECbO — Hiiipower – TDE News (@hiiipowers) April 23, 2022