Coachella 2022: Kendrick Lamar Joins Baby Keem for “Family Ties” and “Vent”

The cousins teamed up during Keem's set on Friday night

Kendrick Lamar Coachella
Kendrick Lamar, photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
April 23, 2022 | 9:21am ET

    Kendrick Lamar made a surprise appearance at Coachella on Friday, joining his cousin Baby Keem to perform “Family Ties” and “Vent.”

    The on-stage collaboration came at the end of Baby Keem’s Friday night set during weekend two of the festival. After rapping the opening verse to “Family Ties,” Baby Keem introduced his cousin by simply proclaiming, “Oh shit!” Kendrick proceeded to perform his own rapid-fire verse in front of a large video screen of fire and water. The two then closed the set with the live debut of their collaborative track “Vent.” Watch fan-captured footage below.

    Earlier this week, Kendrick announced the release of his long-awaited new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which is due out on May 13th. Next month, Lamar is also set to headline Miami’s Rolling Loud. He’ll then perform at Glastonbury in the UK in June.

    Ed. Note: Head here to find our complete coverage of Coachella 2022.

