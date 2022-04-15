Coachella will live stream a majority of this weekend’s performances — nearly 90 in total (!) — for free on YouTube. Arcade Fire, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd, Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, Danny Elfman, Run the Jewels, and Maggie Rogers are just a few of the artists whose performances will be streamed live over the course of the weekend (Friday, April 15th – Sunday, April 17th).

Get more details and check out the full schedule below.

Who is Playing on the Coachella Weekend One Livestream?

A vast majority of Coachella’s 2022 lineup will be streamed live and for free on YouTube. That includes headlining performances by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd, as well as Arcade Fire’s surprise appearance.

Advertisement

Other confirmed sets include Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, Danny Elfman, Run the Jewels, Maggie Rogers, Japanese Breakfast, Rina Sawayama, BROCKHAMPTON, Lil Baby, Carly Rae Jepsen, Flume, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Jamie xx, BadBadNotGood, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Denzel Curry, Disclosure, IDLES, Caroline Polachek, Vince Staples, Beabadoobee, Baby Keem, Hot Chip, Slowthai, 100 gecs, Kim Petras, Orville Peck, Beach Bunny, Yola, The Regrettes, Girl in Red, and more.

Check out the full schedule below.

Where Can I Watch the Coachella Weekend One Livestream?

The Coachella livestream will be shown across three channels on YouTube. Coverage begins each day at 4:00 p.m. PT. You can also tune into each of the three channels below.

Channel One

Channel Two

Channel Three

What is the Coachella Weekend One Livestream Schedule?

Check out Coachella’s weekend one livestream schedule below. All times are in PST, and the channel is noted in parentheses. As with any live event, the schedule is subject to change. We will update the schedule accordingly if and when changes are announced.

Advertisement

Friday, April 15th:

04:15 – Princess Nokia (1)

04:15 – The Hu (2)

04:15 – The Regrettes (3)

04:55 – Bishop Briggs (1)

05:00 – Raveena (2)

05:00 – John Summit (3)

05:25 – Mika (2)

05:30 – Role Model (3)

05:50 – Ari Lennox (1)

05:50 – Still Woozy (2)

06:15 – Dom Dolla (3)

06:30 – Omar Apollo (2)

06:40 – Carly Rae Jepsen (1)

07:00 – The Marias (3)

07:15 – Niki (2)

07:35 – Anitta (1)

07:45 – Slowthai (3)

08:05 – Madeon (2)

08:30 – Arcade Fire (1)

08:30 – Cordae (3)

09:00 – Black Coffee (3)

09:05 – IDLES (2)

09:35 – Baby Keem (3)

09:40 – Lil Baby (1)

10:00 – Phoebe Bridgers (2)

10:35 – Daniel Caesar (1)

11:00 – Louis the Child (2)

11:00 – Epik High (3)

11:35 – Harry Styles (1)

11:55 – Slander (3)

12:05 – Big Sean (2)

12:30 – BadBadNotGood (3)

Saturday, April 16th:

04:15 – Koffee (1)

04:15 – Beach Bunny (2)

04:15 – Chelsea Cutler (3)

04:30 – Masego (1)

04:55 – Current Joys (3)

05:00 – J.I.D (2)

05:05 – Wallows (1)

05:20 – Emo Night (3)

05:40 – Japanese Breakfast (3)

05:45 – Giveon (2)

06:00 – Cuco (1)

06:25 – Girl in Red (3)

06:40 – 100 gecs (2)

06:50 – 88rising’s Head in the Clouds Forever (1)

07:15 – Rina Sawayama (3)

07:30 – Caroline Polachek (2)

08:10 – Disclosure (1)

08:15 – Steve Lacy (3)

08:25 – BROCKHAMPTON (2)

08:50 – Pabllo Vittar (3)

09:15 – Danny Elfman (2)

09:30 – Flume (1)

09:40 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (3)

10:20 – Rich Brian (2)

10:40 – Megan Thee Stallion (1)

11:00 – Freddie Gibbs & Madlib (3)

11:05 – Stromae (2)

11:30 – Billie Eilish (1)

11:30 – Hot Chip (3)

12:05 – 21 Savage (2)

12:05 – Kyary Pamyu Pamyu (3)

Sunday, April 17th:

04:15 – Surf Curse (1)

04:15 – Yola (2)

04:15 – Emotional Oranges (3)

05:00 – Alec Benjamin (1)

05:00 – Channel Tres (3)

05:05 – Banda MS (2)

05:35 – Vince Staples (1)

05:40 – Beabadoobee (2)

05:45 – Kim Petras (3)

06:20 – Orville Peck (2)

06:35 – Run the Jewels (1)

07:05 – Chicano Batman (2)

07:35 – Finneas (1)

07:55 – Dave (2)

08:15 – Duck Sauce (3)

08:30 – Maggie Rogers (1)

08:40 – Joji (2)

09:15 – Karol G (1)

09:55 – Duke Dumont (3)

10:05 – Doja Cat (1)

10:15 – Jamie xx (2)

10:50 – Denzel Curry (3)

11:05 – Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd (1)

11:35 – Belly (3)

Advertisement