Coachella 2022: Måneskin Cover Britney Spears and The Stooges

The Italian rock band Måneskin made their Coachella debut on Sunday, performing a 10-song set that included covers of both Britney Spears’ “Womanizer” and The Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog.”

“As you know, we really like doing covers. More than how much we love doing covers, we love Britney Spears,” Måneskin singer Damiano David told the Coachella crowd prior to launching into “Womanizer.”

Elsewhere in their set, Måneskin debuted a new song called “We’re Gonna Dance On Gasoline,” which was dedicated to the people of Ukraine. In introducing the song, David recited Charlie Chaplin’s monologue from the 1940 film The Great Dictator (via Variety).

Advertisement

Related Video

“Sometimes we’ve gotta understand how big our privilege is, to have the chance to just attend a gig and have fun and be careless and have nothing to think about,” David said. “And none of us have to think of, (when) you wake up, how many bombs have been launched on the city. So before we start playing our last song, I just want to give you a pitch that Charlie Chaplin gave.”

David then recited a part of Chaplin’s monologue: “Do not despair. The misery that is now upon us is but the passing of greed – the bitterness of men who fear the way of human progress. The hate of men will pass, and dictators die, and the power they took from the people will return to the people. And so long as men die, liberty will never perish… Don’t give yourselves to brutes, men who despise you, enslave you, who regiment your lives, tell you what to do, what to think and what to feel! Who … treat you like cattle, use you as cannon fodder. Don’t give yourselves to these unnatural men — machine men with machine minds and machine hearts! You are not machines! You are not cattle! You are men!”

As for “We’re Gonna Dance On Gasoline,” the song included the lyrics: “How are you sleeping at night? How do you close both your eyes, living with all of those lives on your hands? / Standing alone on that hill, using your fuel to kill / We won’t take it standing still / Watch us dancе… We’re gonna dance on gasoline.” In between verses, David chanted, “Free Ukraine! Fuck Putin!”

Advertisement

Watch footage of Måneskin’s Coachella performance and see the full setlist below.

This fall, Måneskin will embark on their first-ever North American headlining tour. Tickets are available for purchase via Ticketmaster.

Ed. Note: Head here to find our complete coverage of Coachella 2022.

O cover que a gente não sabia que precisava, e que veio para servir muito! 💘 Måneskin apresenta um cover de "WOMANIZER", da Britney Spears, diretamente do Coachella.#Coachella #Måchellapic.twitter.com/4yqH7t09ab Advertisement — Portal Måneskin Brasil (@PortalManeskin) April 18, 2022

📹| Måneskin cantando I wanna be your dog, cover de The Stooges en honor a su colaboración con Iggy Pop. (1/3) #Coachella #Coachella2022 #Måchella pic.twitter.com/Pw726Ostpf — Måneskin Spain (@ManeskinSP) April 18, 2022

Gasoline live is so powerful. pic.twitter.com/A1eRK2xci0 — MÅNESKIN OFFICIAL FANCLUB (@ManeskinFanClub) April 18, 2022

Måneskin 2022 Tour Dates:

ZITTI E BUONI

IN NOME DEL PADRE

MAMMAMIA

Beggin’

Chosen

FOR YOUR LOVE

Womanizer (Britney Spears cover)

I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE

I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges cover)

We’re Gonna Dance On Gasoline