Coachella 2022 Photo Gallery: Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Arcade Fire & More

Weekend 1 of Coachella’s 2022 edition has wrapped. It was an epic weekend of performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Arcade Fire, The Weeknd, Phoebe Bridgers and tons more.

Consequence was on the ground all weekend, soaking up performances from many of our favorite artists. From Arcade Fire’s surprise set to Eilish’s mainstage victory lap, it was certainly a Coachella to remember. (Check out a full recap of what you didn’t see on the livestream here.)

Click through the gallery below to see photos of all of the artists mentioned above, plus more.

Karol G, photo by Felipe Orvi BROCKHAMPTON, photo courtesy of Coachella Caroline Polachek, photo courtesy of Coachella King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, photo courtesy of Coachella Billie Eilish, photo courtesy of Coachella Danny Elfman, photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella Rina Sawayama, photo courtesy of Coachella Slowthai, photo courtesy of Coachella beabadoobee, photo courtesy of Coachella Anitta, photo by Pierre Louis/Courtesy of Coachella The Weeknd, photo courtesy of Coachella City Girls, photo by Greg Noire Finneas, photo courtesy of Coachella Danny Elfman, photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella Yard Act, photo courtesy of Coachella Turnstile, photo courtesy of Coachella The Weeknd, photo courtesy of Coachella Phoebe Bridgers, photo courtesy of Coachella Megan Thee Stallion, photo courtesy of Coachella Princess Nokia, photo by Greg Noire Arcade Fire, photo by A Osborn/Courtesy of Coachella Maneskin, photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella EPIK HIGH, photo courtesy of Coachella Phoebe Bridgers, photo courtesy of Coachella Megan Thee Stallion, photo courtesy of Coachella PUP, photo courtesy of Coachella Griselda, photo courtesy of Coachella Arlo Parks, photo courtesy of Coachella Phoebe Bridgers, photo courtesy of Coachella The Avalanches, photo courtesy of Coachella Arcade Fire, photo by Rich Fury for Getty Cordae, photo courtesy of Coachella 21 Savage, photo courtesy of Coachella Caribou, photo courtesy of Coachella IDLES, photo courtesy of Coachella Billie Eilish, photo courtesy of Coachella Japanese Breakfast, photo courtesy of Coachella Yola, photo courtesy of Coachella Phoebe Bridgers and Arlo Parks, photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella Anitta, photo by Pierre Louis/Courtesy of Coachella Viagra Boys, photo courtesy of Coachella Maggie Rogers, photo courtesy of Coachella Kim Petras, photo by Devin Kasparian The Regrettes, photo by Pooneh Ghana/Courtesy of Coachella

