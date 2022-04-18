Coachella 2022 Photo Gallery: Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Arcade Fire & More

Ed. Note: Head here to find our complete coverage of Coachella 2022.
Weekend 1 of Coachella’s 2022 edition has wrapped. It was an epic weekend of performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Arcade Fire, The Weeknd, Phoebe Bridgers and tons more.
Consequence was on the ground all weekend, soaking up performances from many of our favorite artists. From Arcade Fire’s surprise set to Eilish’s mainstage victory lap, it was certainly a Coachella to remember. (Check out a full recap of what you didn’t see on the livestream here.)
Click through the gallery below to see photos of all of the artists mentioned above, plus more.