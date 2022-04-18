Menu
Coachella 2022 Photo Gallery: Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Arcade Fire & More

Plus, photos of The Weeknd, Phoebe Bridgers, Arlo Parks and tons more

coachella 2022 photos
Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish and Arcade Fire, photos courtesy of Coachella
Consequence Staff
April 18, 2022 | 1:49pm ET

    Ed. Note: Head here to find our complete coverage of Coachella 2022.

    Weekend 1 of Coachella’s 2022 edition has wrapped. It was an epic weekend of performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Arcade Fire, The Weeknd, Phoebe Bridgers and tons more.

    Consequence was on the ground all weekend, soaking up performances from many of our favorite artists. From Arcade Fire’s surprise set to Eilish’s mainstage victory lap, it was certainly a Coachella to remember. (Check out a full recap of what you didn’t see on the livestream here.)

    Click through the gallery below to see photos of all of the artists mentioned above, plus more.

     

    Karol G Coachella
    Karol G, photo by Felipe Orvi
    BROCKHAMPTON coachella 2022
    BROCKHAMPTON, photo courtesy of Coachella
    Caroline Polachek coachella 2022
    Caroline Polachek, photo courtesy of Coachella
    King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard coachella 2022
    King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, photo courtesy of Coachella
    Billie Eilish coachella 2022
    Billie Eilish, photo courtesy of Coachella
    Danny Elfman shirtless Coachella
    Danny Elfman, photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella
    Rina Sawayama coachella 2022
    Rina Sawayama, photo courtesy of Coachella
    Slowthai Coachella
    Slowthai, photo courtesy of Coachella
    beabadoobee coachella 2022
    beabadoobee, photo courtesy of Coachella
    anitta coachella 2022
    Anitta, photo by Pierre Louis/Courtesy of Coachella
    the weeknd coachella 2022
    The Weeknd, photo courtesy of Coachella
    city girls coachella 2022
    City Girls, photo by Greg Noire
    FINNEAS, Outdoor Theatre, Performances, Sunday 04-17
    Finneas, photo courtesy of Coachella
    danny elfman coachella 2022
    Danny Elfman, photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella
    Yard Act Coachella
    Yard Act, photo courtesy of Coachella
    Turnstile, Mojave, Performances, Saturday 04-16
    Turnstile, photo courtesy of Coachella
    the weeknd coachella 2022
    The Weeknd, photo courtesy of Coachella
    Phoebe Bridgers Coachella 2022
    Phoebe Bridgers, photo courtesy of Coachella
    Megan Thee Stallion coachella 2022
    Megan Thee Stallion, photo courtesy of Coachella
    Princess Nokia coachella 2022
    Princess Nokia, photo by Greg Noire
    arcade fire coachella 2022
    Arcade Fire, photo by A Osborn/Courtesy of Coachella
    maneskin coachella 2022
    Maneskin, photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella
    EPIK HIGH coachella 2022
    EPIK HIGH, photo courtesy of Coachella
    Phoebe Bridgers Coachella 2022
    Phoebe Bridgers, photo courtesy of Coachella
    Megan Thee Stallion coachella 2022
    Megan Thee Stallion, photo courtesy of Coachella
    PUP coachella 2022
    PUP, photo courtesy of Coachella
    Griselda, Performances, Sahara, Sunday 04-17, Weekend 1
    Griselda, photo courtesy of Coachella
    Arlo Parks coachella 2022
    Arlo Parks, photo courtesy of Coachella
    Phoebe Bridgers Coachella 2022
    Phoebe Bridgers, photo courtesy of Coachella
    The Avalanches Coachella
    The Avalanches, photo courtesy of Coachella
    arcade fire coachella 2022
    Arcade Fire, photo by Rich Fury for Getty
    cordae coachella 2022
    Cordae, photo courtesy of Coachella
    21 savage coachella 2022
    21 Savage, photo courtesy of Coachella
    Caribou, Coachella 2022, Mojave, Performances, Saturday 04-16
    Caribou, photo courtesy of Coachella
    IDLES coachella 2022
    IDLES, photo courtesy of Coachella
    Billie Eilish coachella 2022
    Billie Eilish, photo courtesy of Coachella
    Japanese Breakfast coachella 2022
    Japanese Breakfast, photo courtesy of Coachella
    yola coachella 2022
    Yola, photo courtesy of Coachella
    phoebe bridgers arlo parks coachella 2022
    Phoebe Bridgers and Arlo Parks, photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella
    anitta coachella 2022
    Anitta, photo by Pierre Louis/Courtesy of Coachella
    Viagra Boys, Sonora, Sunday 04-17
    Viagra Boys, photo courtesy of Coachella
    Maggie Rogers coachella 2022
    Maggie Rogers, photo courtesy of Coachella
    Kim Petras Coachella
    Kim Petras, photo by Devin Kasparian
    the regettes coachella 2022
    The Regrettes, photo by Pooneh Ghana/Courtesy of Coachella

