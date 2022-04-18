Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Coachella 2022: What You Didn’t See On The Livestream

Our takeaways from the festival's long-awaited return

Danny Elfman shirtless Coachella
Danny Elfman, photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 18, 2022 | 10:55am ET

    Ed. Note: Head here to find our complete coverage of Coachella 2022.

    The desert can be a magical place—and each April, thousands pile into the Mojave in California for an experience that consistently delivers on its magical promise. So, after two years away, numerous cancellations and last minute bookings, and a sense of unease about music festivals in the COVID age, Coachella had even bigger shoes to fill in 2022.

    Luckily, it’s easy to put your faith in Coachella—after all, this is a festival that swings for the fences with its lineup, features, and overall festival experience, and they rarely miss. There were certainly elements of this festival that felt unique to 2022, like giving out NFTs to pass holders and featuring the largest percentage of TikTok hits in the festival’s history, but Coachella is always emphatically consistent.

    As usual, YouTube hosted streams of dozens of incredible Coachella performances in real time, so those who were looking to see Harry Styles debut new music, BROCKHAMPTON play one of their final shows ever, and Danny Elfman perform songs from Nightmare Before Christmas were in for a treat. There was also Arcade Fire’s surprise set, Billie Eilish’s mainstage victory lap, and Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd’s ecstatic performance.

    Advertisement

    These are just a few examples of unmissable moments, and they were scattered throughout the festival grounds each day—including special guest appearances from Shania Twain, Damon Albarn, Beck, and Justin Bieber.

    But the livestream can only capture so much, so Consequence headed out to the desert to experience the fest firsthand. Coachella truly has a one-of-a-kind environment, and the celebration from both artists and attendees was definitely one of the best in recent years. In short, it’s good to be back.

    Here are some of the moments you may have missed if you weren’t on the ground.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

coachella 2022 photos

Coachella 2022 Photo Gallery: Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Arcade Fire & More

April 18, 2022

Claud Pom Pom Squad Geese Consequence brooklyn bowl family reunion 2022

Consequence's 2022 SXSW Party at Brooklyn Bowl's Family Reunion: Recap + Photo Gallery

March 21, 2022

Day N Vegas 2021 Recap

Day N Vegas 2021 Recap: Kendrick Lamar Returns, Doja Cat Reigns and More Highlights

November 15, 2021

Day N Vegas Friday gallery

Day N Vegas 2021 Friday Gallery: Thundercat, Polo G, Madlib & Ari Lennox

November 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Coachella 2022: What You Didn't See On The Livestream

Menu Shop Search Sale