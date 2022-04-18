Coachella 2022: The Weeknd Covers Kanye, Drake As Part of Hits-Filled Headlining Set

The Weeknd took the Sunday night headlining slot at Coachella 2022 with no backup dancers, no elaborate costume, and practically no rehearsal time — with nothing, really, except a little help from Swedish House Mafia and one of the deepest rosters of hits in modern music.

The spot had been promised to Kanye West, but Ye unexpectedly dropped out earlier this month, leaving organizers in a bind. Rather than put full headlining responsibility on one unprepared artist, Coachella went for a two-for-one special, booking SWH for the first half of the set and allowing the artist born Abel Tesfaye to bring the first weekend to a close.

The Weeknd was a safe choice, having previously headlined Coachella in 2018 and also playing in 2015 and 2012. He opened his share of the performance with the first of many live debuts of Dawn FM tracks, starting with “Sacrifice.” Swedish House Mafia provided an assist here, and they continued to help for the follow-up, “How Do I Make You Love Me?”

Advertisement

Related Video

SWH left the stage before The Weeknd played his mega-hits “Can’t Feel My Face,” and “Blinding Lights,” and he stayed solo for a couple of his highest-profile features of other artist’s songs, including Drake’s “Crew Love,” Future’s “Low Life,” Ty Dolla $ign’s “Or Nah,” and, in an ode to the man he had replaced, Kanye West’s “Hurricane.” The Weeknd closed his 17-song set with his new collaboration with Swedish House Mafia, “Moth to a Flame.” Check out video of the performance below.

If Coachella wasn’t in the cards, you can catch The Weeknd live on his upcoming arena tour. Tickets are available here.

Ed. Note: Head here to find our complete coverage of Coachella 2022.

Say I love you, girl, but I'm out of time

Say I'm there for you, but I'm out of time 💔💔💔#Coachella2022 #Coachella #TheWeeknd The Weeknd pic.twitter.com/M7liOVYBz1 — Dante (@drag0n_dante) April 18, 2022

the weeknd performing crew love at coachella I WAS HYPERVENTILATING pic.twitter.com/DH45Uicyxs — elizabeth ♡ (@xelizabethmxx) April 18, 2022

The Weeknd performed ‘hurricane’ at Coachella and the transition is everything 😮‍💨🔥 pic.twitter.com/J9wjZe1exi — jillian 💥👁 (@TheAfterHoursXO) April 18, 2022

Setlist:

Sacrifice (with Swedish House Mafia)

How Do I Make You Love Me? (with Swedish House Mafia)

Can’t Feel My Face

Blinding Lights

Hurricane (Kanye West cover)

The Hills

Party Monster

Heartless

Low Life (Future cover)

Or Nah (Ty Dolla $ign cover)

Often

Crew Love (Drake cover)

Starboy

Out of Time

I Feel It Coming

Save Your Tears

Moth to a Flame (with Swedish House Mafia)

Advertisement