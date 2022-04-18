Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Coachella 2022: The Weeknd Covers Kanye, Drake As Part of Hits-Filled Headlining Set

Alongside co-headline Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd also debuted a number of tracks from Dawn FM

the weeknd coachella 2022 headlining dawn fm swedish house mafia
The Weeknd, photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 18, 2022 | 11:02am ET

    The Weeknd took the Sunday night headlining slot at Coachella 2022 with no backup dancers, no elaborate costume, and practically no rehearsal time — with nothing, really, except a little help from Swedish House Mafia and one of the deepest rosters of hits in modern music.

    The spot had been promised to Kanye West, but Ye unexpectedly dropped out earlier this month, leaving organizers in a bind. Rather than put full headlining responsibility on one unprepared artist, Coachella went for a two-for-one special, booking SWH for the first half of the set and allowing the artist born Abel Tesfaye to bring the first weekend to a close.

    The Weeknd was a safe choice, having previously headlined Coachella in 2018 and also playing in 2015 and 2012. He opened his share of the performance with the first of many live debuts of Dawn FM tracks, starting with “Sacrifice.” Swedish House Mafia provided an assist here, and they continued to help for the follow-up, “How Do I Make You Love Me?”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    SWH left the stage before The Weeknd played his mega-hits “Can’t Feel My Face,” and “Blinding Lights,” and he stayed solo for a couple of his highest-profile features of other artist’s songs, including Drake’s “Crew Love,” Future’s “Low Life,” Ty Dolla $ign’s “Or Nah,” and, in an ode to the man he had replaced, Kanye West’s “Hurricane.” The Weeknd closed his 17-song set with his new collaboration with Swedish House Mafia, “Moth to a Flame.” Check out video of the performance below.

    If Coachella wasn’t in the cards, you can catch The Weeknd live on his upcoming arena tour. Tickets are available here.

    Ed. Note: Head here to find our complete coverage of Coachella 2022.

    Setlist:
    Sacrifice (with Swedish House Mafia)
    How Do I Make You Love Me? (with Swedish House Mafia)
    Can’t Feel My Face
    Blinding Lights
    Hurricane (Kanye West cover)
    The Hills
    Party Monster
    Heartless
    Low Life (Future cover)
    Or Nah (Ty Dolla $ign cover)
    Often
    Crew Love (Drake cover)
    Starboy
    Out of Time
    I Feel It Coming
    Save Your Tears
    Moth to a Flame (with Swedish House Mafia)

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

mexican pizza coachella doja cat 2022 music and arts festival taco bell

The Biggest News Out of Coachella? Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Mexican Pizza

April 18, 2022

rick astley never gonna give you up story behind the song

The Story Behind Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" Making Him an Internet and Cultural Phenomenon

April 18, 2022

pusha t its almost dry release date

Pusha T Dropping New Album It's Almost Dry on Friday

April 18, 2022

rush neil peart illness private

Rush's Geddy Lee on Neil Peart's Final Years: We Had to Be "Dishonest" to Remain "Loyal" to Our Drummer

April 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Coachella 2022: The Weeknd Covers Kanye, Drake As Part of Hits-Filled Headlining Set

Menu Shop Search Sale