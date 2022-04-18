The Biggest News Out of Coachella? Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Mexican Pizza

This past Easter Sunday, many people celebrated a different kind of resurrection. During her set at Coachella, Doja Cat — herself a quasi-religious figure, as the patron saint of hot girls who are visibly stoned in public — announced that Taco Bell would be bringing the Mexican Pizza back from the dead.

“I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way,” she howled during the performance, before laughing like a supervillain who had just pushed the big red button. The item returns May 19th, nearly one month after April 20th, which many people unofficially celebrate as Taco Bell Day.

The Mexican Pizza was first rolled out under a different name in 1985. Since then it’s become beloved by fast-food fans for presenting a slightly different twist on the same seven ingredients that are in everything Taco Bell sells. It disappeared two years ago, a casualty of a menu purge. But many folks have been clamoring for its return, including apparently Doja Cat. In February she covered Hole’s “Celebrity Skin” for Taco Bell, and last month she posted a TikTok in which she rapped, “I got beans, I need meat.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Granted, she prefaced it with a different video where she complained about having to do “this fucking jingle,” and wrote that she made it “terrible on purpose.” She added, “It’s contractual.” This led the official Taco Bell account to comment, “Pretty sure the jingle was your idea.”

This nicely-seasoned beef didn’t prevent Doja Cat from getting paid, nor Taco Bell from using her as the face of the Mexican Pizza. Besides, there really was a massive fan push for the item. One customer, Krish Jagirdar, founded a Change.org petition to “Save the Mexican Pizza,” which racked up over 200,000 signatures.

“Like many Indian-Americans who grew up vegetarian, we had limited access to the ‘fun’ fast food, so Taco Bell became a bridge to belonging in American culture for many kids like me who grew up in immigrant households,” Jagirdar said in a statement. “That’s what made it especially devastating when the Mexican Pizza was pulled from menus in 2020, but fast forward two years later and I found myself on a conference call with the Taco Bell team as they shared news of the return of the Mexican Pizza.”

Advertisement

Check out a clip from Doja Cat’s Coachella performance, as well as that “fucking jingle,” below. Our full Coachella coverage can be found here, and if you’d like to catch Doja Cat on tour, you can get tickets over yonder.

ty queen pic.twitter.com/xrkLlyIuJj — lauren badillo milici (@motelsiren) April 18, 2022