Coachella Weekend Two Livestream to Feature 70 Sets

Coachella will live stream a number of weekend two performances for free on YouTube. Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd, Anitta, Phoebe Bridgers, Danny Elfman, Doja Cat, Carly Rae Jepsen, Disclosure, Rina Sawayama, and Turnstile are just a few of the artists whose performances will be streamed live over the course of the weekend (Friday, April 22nd – Sunday, April 24th).

Get more details and check out the full schedule below.

Who is Playing on the Coachella Weekend Two Livestream?

While not as extensive as weekend one’s schedule, Coachella’s weekend two livestream still has a lot to offer. Harry Styles’, Billie Eilish’s, Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd’s respective headlining sets will all be shown in full, as will performances by Phoebe Bridgers, Anitta, Danny Elfman, Doja Cat, 88rising, Jamie xx, and Flume.

Earlier each day, the livestream will air “Coachella Curated” segments featuring artist interviews and mini documentaries alongside live performances from the festival. Artists scheduled to appear on these segments include Carly Rae Jepsen, Disclosure, Rina Sawayama, Turnstile, IDLES, Maggie Rogers, Caroline Polachek, Vince Staples, Fatboy Slim, 100 gecs, Orville Peck, beabadoobee, Princess Nokia, City Girls, Beach Bunny, and more.

Where Can I Watch the Coachella Weekend Two Livestream?

The Coachella weekend two livestream will be shown across three channels on YouTube. Coverage begins each day at 5:00 p.m. PT. You can also tune into each of the three channels below.

Channel One

Channel Two

Channel Three

What is the Coachella Weekend Two Livestream Schedule?

Check out Coachella’s weekend two livestream schedule below. All times are in PST, and the channel is noted in parentheses. As with any live event, the schedule is subject to change. We will update the schedule accordingly if and when changes are announced.

Friday, April 22nd:

05:00 – Coachella Curated with MEUTE, The HU, Princess Nokia (1)

06:00 – Coachella Curated with Sonora Artists, Bishop Briggs, The Regrettes (1)

07:00 – Coachella Curated with Omar Apollo, Carly Rae Jepsen, City Girls (1)

08:00 – Coachella Curated with IDLES, The Marias, Cordae

09:00 – Coachella Curated with Madeon, Run the Jewels, Black Coffee

10:00 – Anitta (1)

10:00 – Grupo Firme (2)

10:00 – Phoebe Bridgers (3)

10:45 – Baby Keem (1)

10:55 – Daniel Caesar (2)

11:00 – Pink Sweat$ (3)

11:30 – Harry Styles (1)

11:40 – Big Sean (2)

11:45 – Louis the Child (3)

Saturday, April 23rd:

05:00 – Coachella Curated with Koffee, Amber Mark, Surf Curse (1)

06:00 – Coachella Curated with Sonora Artists, Beach Bunny, L’Imperatrice (1)

07:00 – Coachella Curated with Wallows, Cuco, 100 gecs (1)

08:00 – Coachella Curated with Rina Sawayama, Turnstile, Caroline Polachek (1)

09:00 – Coachella Curated with Disclosure, Pabllo Vittar, Steve Lacy (1)

10:00 – 88rising (1)

10:00 – Flume (2)

10:00 – Danny Elfman (3)

10:30 – BROCKHAMPTON (1)

11:00 – Stromae (2)

11:00 – Isaiah Rashad (3)

11:20 – Billie Eilish (1)

11:55 – Kyary Pamyu Pamyu (2)

12:05 – 21 Savage (3)

Sunday, April 24th:

05:00- Coachella Curated with Yola, Sampa the Great, Beabadoobie (1)

06:00 – Coachella Curated with Sonora Artists, Banda MS, Channel Tres (1)

07:00 – Coachella Curated with Orville Peck, Finneas, Maggie Rogers (1)

08:00 – Coachella Curated with Vince Staples, Solomun, Dave (1)

09:00 – Coachella Curated with Duck Sauce, Fatboy Slim (1)

10:00 – Doja Cat (1)

10:00 – Karol G (2)

10:00 – Joji (3)

10:50 – Måneskin (2)

10:50 – Duke Dumont (3)

10:55 – Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd (1)

11:35 – Jamie xx (2)

11:35 – Denzel Curry (3)

