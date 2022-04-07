Coldplay have expanded their “Music of the Spheres World Tour” with new dates in Peru, Chile, and Brasil.

Notably, Coldplay’s September shows in Lima, Peru and Santiago, Chile will feature support from Camila Cabello. In October, Coldplay will play gigs in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brasil with H.E.R.

But before all that, Coldplay will kick off the North American leg of their “Music of the Spheres World Tour” starting in early May with stadium shows in Texas, Arizona, and California. Further dates are scheduled in Chicago, D.C., New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Tampa. Coldplay will then spend the summer touring Europe.

Check out Coldplay’s updated tour schedule below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

Coldplay are touring behind their latest album, Music of the Spheres, which was released in October 2021. In an interview surrounding the album’s release, frontman Chris Martin suggest Coldplay may cease making new music after 2025 and exist only as a touring band.

Coldplay 2022 Tour Dates:

05/06 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium *

05/08 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium *

05/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium *

05/15 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *

05/28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *

05/29 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *

06/01 – Washington, DC @ FedExField *

06/04 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *

06/05 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *

06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *

06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium *

06/14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium *

07/02 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park *

07/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park *

07/05 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park #

07/08 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy *

07/10 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion *

07/12 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion *

07/13 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion *

07/16 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France *

07/17 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France *

07/19 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France #

07/20 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France #

08/05 – Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium *

08/06 – Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium *

08/08 – Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium #

08/09 – Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium #

08/12 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *

08/13 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *

08/16 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium #

08/17 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *

08/19 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium #

08/20 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium #

08/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park Stadium *

08/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park Stadium #

09/10 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Rock in Rio

09/13 – Lima, ES @ Estadio Nacional ^

09/14 – Lima, ES @ Estadio Nacional ^

09/17 – Bogota, CO @Estadio El Campín ^

09/21 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional ^

09/23 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional ^

09/24 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional ^

10/11 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estadio Nilton Santos

10/15 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque *

10/16 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque *

10/25 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate *

10/26 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate *

10/28 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate *

10/29 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate *

* = w/ H.E.R.

# = w/ London Grammar

^ = w/ Camila Cabello