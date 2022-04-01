Letter From the Editor: Introducing Consequence Cover Stories

Turns out April is a big month for Consequence. Around this time in 2021, we underwent a name change and unveiled a brand new website. Now, almost a year to the day, we’re launching our digital cover stories. (Needless to say, the stakes will be even higher for April 2023, assuming the meteor doesn’t hit us by then.)

I couldn’t be more thrilled that Red Hot Chili Peppers are gracing our inaugural edition. The iconic rockers will be heading out on a massive stadium tour this summer, but first, they took the time to sit down with us to discuss their new album Unlimited Love, as well as the return of guitarist John Frusciante. Beyond the music, their bond as a group after nearly 40 years in the game is so inspiring, and that friendship shines throughout the interview. (Even if you’re not invested in the band’s lineup changes and overall lore, you have to acknowledge that they fucking rock.)

Truly, getting digital cover stories off the ground was a labor of (ahem, unlimited) love. Our editorial, design, and tech teams worked around the clock to bring this story to life. And this is just the beginning — digital cover stories are one of our biggest priorities for the year, and we look forward to working with more of our favorite artists throughout 2022.

Advertisement

A quick note about the cover story’s writer: Rock scholar Corbin Reiff was our first choice to take on this beast, and I was so glad he said yes. Corbin started contributing to Consequence of Sound in 2015, and has written about a million books in between. I think you’ll find he can write the hell out of a cover story, too.

Check out the cover story here. Then tell us what worked and what didn’t work, and who you’d love to see on a Consequence cover in the future. We’ll be shouting about this one all month on social media, so please do take to the platform of your choice and yell back. We’re listening!

— Gab Ginsberg

Managing Editor

Advertisement