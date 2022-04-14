Viggo Mortensen Preps His Organs for Display in Trailer for David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future: Watch

David Cronenberg has returned with a new sci-fi horror movie, and it brings a whole new level of creepiness from The Fly director. Titled Crimes of the Future, it takes place in a time when many humans have Accelerated Evolution Syndrome, causing the growth of new body organs. Watch the teaser trailer below.

Viggo Mortensen stars as Saul Tenser, an avant-garde performer who shows off the metamorphosis of his organs with the aid of his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux). Kristen Stewart portrays Timlin, an investigator from the National Organ Registry who’s hot on their tail.

In the teaser, Mortensen is shown inside a womb-like bed that detects the arrival of new organs as an ominous voice says, “It is time to stop seeing. It is time to stop speaking. It is time to listen.” Then, the clip pans over to a person with extra ears atop their head that’s getting their mouth and eyes sown shut, followed by Stewart trying out a hose-like apparatus and a child chewing a garbage can.

“As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations,” reads the official logline. “With his partner Caprice, [celebrity performance artist] Saul Tenser publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission — to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.”

In a statement, Cronenberg explained Crimes of the Future is a meditation about human evolution that references scenes and moments from his other films. “Specifically — the ways in which we have had to take control of [human evolution] because we have created such powerful environments that did not exist previously,” he said, adding that it’s “a continuity of my understanding of technology as connected to the human body.”

Cronenberg elaborated further by saying,

“Technology is always an extension of the human body, even when it seems to be very mechanical and non-human. A fist becomes enhanced by a club or a stone that you throw — but ultimately, that club or stone is an extension of some potency that the human body already has. At this critical junction in human history, one wonders — can the human body evolve to solve problems we have created? Can the human body evolve a process to digest plastics and artificial materials not only as part of a solution to the climate crisis, but also, to grow, thrive, and survive?”

Directed and written by Cronenberg, the cast of Crimes of the Future is rounded out by Scott Speedman, Welket Bungué, Don McKellar, Tanaya Beatty, and Denise Capezza. After competing for the coveted Palme d’Or at 2022 Cannes Film Festival, it will debut in US theaters in June.

Fans of Cronenberg may remember he helmed a 1970 film of the same name, but the new Crimes of the Future is not a remake. It marks a reunion between Cronenberg and Mortensen, who previously worked together on 2005’s A History of Violence, 2007’s Eastern Promises, and 2011’s A Dangerous Method.

Mortensen’s last project was his feature directorial debut, 2020’s Falling, while Seydoux recently reprised her role as Bond girl Madeleine Swann in last year’s No Time to Die and Stewart turned heads with her Oscar-nominated portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer.

