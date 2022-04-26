Crowded House Announce First North American Tour in 12 Years

Crowded House have announced their first North American tour in 12 years.

Founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour, along with producer/keyboardist Mitchell Froom, guitarist and singer Liam Finn, and drummer Elroy Finn, will embark on a 21-date outing in September. The itinerary includes shows in Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Toronto, Nashville, Denver, and Los Angeles, among other cities, before wrapping in Vancouver on October 3rd.

A ticket pre-sale is set for Thursday, April 28th (using code ROADIE), with a public on-sale following on Friday, April 29th. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.

The tour comes in support of Crowded House’s 2021 comeback album, Dreamers Are Waiting, which marked the band’s first release in 11 years. Prior to touring America, Crowded House will embark on a lengthy tour of the UK and Europe (tickets are available here).

Last year, Neil Finn appeared on Kyle Meredith With… to discuss the making of Dreamers Are Waiting and how his time in Fleetwood Mac influenced the album. Finn also appeared on The Story Behind the Song to reveal the origins of Crowded House’s iconic sing-along jam, “Don’t Dream It’s Over.”

Crowded House 2022 Tour Dates:

06/04 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

06/05 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

06/07 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

06/08 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

06/10 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

06/11 – Scarborough, UK @ Scarborough Open Air Theatre

06/13 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

06/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

06/16 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

06/17 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland

06/18 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

06/19 – Groningen, NL @ Stadspark Live

06/20 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrome

06/22 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

06/24 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

06/25 – Surrey, UK @ Hampton Court Palace

06/27 – Cork, IE @ Live at the Marquee

06/28 – Limerick, IE @ King John’s Castle

06/29 – Dublin, IE @ Trinity College

06/30 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl

07/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Festival Jardins Pedralbes

07/03 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botanico

09/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/03 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion

09/04 – Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre of Durham-Fletcher Hall

09/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall -Rose and Gilt Theatre

09/07 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

09/10 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre – Boch Center

09/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/12 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/15 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

09/17 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

09/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/20 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

09/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

09/23 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

09/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater – Delta Hall

09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

09/28 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09/30 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/01 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum