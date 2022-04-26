Menu
Crowded House Announce First North American Tour in 12 Years

The 21-date outing comes in support of the band's comeback album, Dreamers Are Waiting

Crowded House 2022 tour
Crowded House, photo courtesy of band
April 26, 2022 | 12:29pm ET

    Crowded House have announced their first North American tour in 12 years.

    Founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour, along with producer/keyboardist Mitchell Froom, guitarist and singer Liam Finn, and drummer Elroy Finn, will embark on a 21-date outing in September. The itinerary includes shows in Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Toronto, Nashville, Denver, and Los Angeles, among other cities, before wrapping in Vancouver on October 3rd.

    A ticket pre-sale is set for Thursday, April 28th (using code ROADIE), with a public on-sale following on Friday, April 29th. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    The tour comes in support of Crowded House’s 2021 comeback album, Dreamers Are Waiting, which marked the band’s first release in 11 years. Prior to touring America, Crowded House will embark on a lengthy tour of the UK and Europe (tickets are available here).

    Last year, Neil Finn appeared on Kyle Meredith With… to discuss the making of Dreamers Are Waiting and how his time in Fleetwood Mac influenced the album. Finn also appeared on The Story Behind the Song to reveal the origins of Crowded House’s iconic sing-along jam, “Don’t Dream It’s Over.”

    Crowded House 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/04 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
    06/05 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
    06/07 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
    06/08 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
    06/10 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    06/11 – Scarborough, UK @ Scarborough Open Air Theatre
    06/13 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
    06/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
    06/16 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
    06/17 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland
    06/18 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival
    06/19 – Groningen, NL @ Stadspark Live
    06/20 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrome
    06/22 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
    06/24 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
    06/25 – Surrey, UK @ Hampton Court Palace
    06/27 – Cork, IE @ Live at the Marquee
    06/28 – Limerick, IE @ King John’s Castle
    06/29 – Dublin, IE @ Trinity College
    06/30 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl
    07/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Festival Jardins Pedralbes
    07/03 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botanico
    09/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    09/03 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion
    09/04 – Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre of Durham-Fletcher Hall
    09/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall -Rose and Gilt Theatre
    09/07 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    09/10 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre – Boch Center
    09/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    09/12 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
    09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    09/15 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
    09/17 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
    09/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    09/20 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    09/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
    09/23 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
    09/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater – Delta Hall
    09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    09/28 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    09/30 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
    10/01 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    10/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

