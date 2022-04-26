Crowded House Announce First North American Tour in 12 Years

Crowded House have announced their first North American tour in 12 years.
Founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour, along with producer/keyboardist Mitchell Froom, guitarist and singer Liam Finn, and drummer Elroy Finn, will embark on a 21-date outing in September. The itinerary includes shows in Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Toronto, Nashville, Denver, and Los Angeles, among other cities, before wrapping in Vancouver on October 3rd.
A ticket pre-sale is set for Thursday, April 28th (using code ROADIE), with a public on-sale following on Friday, April 29th. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.
The tour comes in support of Crowded House’s 2021 comeback album, Dreamers Are Waiting, which marked the band’s first release in 11 years. Prior to touring America, Crowded House will embark on a lengthy tour of the UK and Europe (tickets are available here).
Last year, Neil Finn appeared on Kyle Meredith With… to discuss the making of Dreamers Are Waiting and how his time in Fleetwood Mac influenced the album. Finn also appeared on The Story Behind the Song to reveal the origins of Crowded House’s iconic sing-along jam, “Don’t Dream It’s Over.”
Crowded House 2022 Tour Dates:
06/04 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
06/05 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
06/07 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
06/08 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
06/10 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
06/11 – Scarborough, UK @ Scarborough Open Air Theatre
06/13 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
06/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
06/16 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
06/17 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland
06/18 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival
06/19 – Groningen, NL @ Stadspark Live
06/20 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrome
06/22 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
06/24 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
06/25 – Surrey, UK @ Hampton Court Palace
06/27 – Cork, IE @ Live at the Marquee
06/28 – Limerick, IE @ King John’s Castle
06/29 – Dublin, IE @ Trinity College
06/30 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl
07/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Festival Jardins Pedralbes
07/03 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botanico
09/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/03 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion
09/04 – Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre of Durham-Fletcher Hall
09/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall -Rose and Gilt Theatre
09/07 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
09/10 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre – Boch Center
09/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/12 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/15 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
09/17 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
09/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
09/20 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
09/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
09/23 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
09/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater – Delta Hall
09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
09/28 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
09/30 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
10/01 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
10/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum