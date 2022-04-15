DaBaby Shot a Trespasser at His North Carolina Home: Report

On Wednesday evening, a trespasser was shot at the Troutman, North Carolina mansion of controversial rapper DaBaby. Local news noted that DaBaby was home at the time, with police officers suggesting he was somehow involved. Now, TMZ reports that DaBaby himself pulled the trigger.

According to law enforcement sources, DaBaby exchanged words with the intruder before shooting the man in the leg. He then dialed 911, and police arrived at around 7:45 p.m. The rapper reportedly cooperated with police and no arrests have been made. The trespasser was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson called the event an “isolated incident” that posed no further risk to the community. He added that the interloper didn’t live in the area and wasn’t a guest of either DaBaby or any nearby residents.

DaBaby’s property is surrounded by a concrete wall and contains signs that say “No Trespassing” and “We Have Guns and Shovels.” While Watson declined to speculate on an ongoing investigation, he did suggest that charges against DaBaby were unlikely. “Just like, you know, any other property owner, they’re entitled to their right to secure their property and make sure nobody comes in,” he said.

This is not DaBaby’s first violent altercation this year. In February, he and his associates assaulted his ex-girlfriend’s brother in a bowling alley brawl.

Last year, he lashed out at gay people in a hateful speech at Rolling Loud Miam. He later issued an apology to GLAAD and HIV/AIDS non-profits, but despite signaling that this was the beginning of a longer conversation, he ghosted those organizations.

