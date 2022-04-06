Menu
Dälek Unveil “A Heretic’s Influence” Featuring Tool’s Adam Jones: Stream

The former tourmates reunite on the latest single from Dälek's upcoming album

dalek a heretic's inheritance adam jones
Adam Jones (photo by Johnny Perilla) and MC Dälek (photo by Michael Patras)
April 6, 2022 | 10:24am ET

    Experimental hip-hop group Dälek have unveiled “A Heretic’s Influence,” a single from their upcoming album Precipice. The song features contributions from Tool guitarist Adam Jones.

    Dälek’s brand of heavy hip-hop is an ideal setting from Jones’ guitar textures. Feedback and noise smolder underneath boom-bap drums as MC Dälek, aka Will Brooks, takes over the mic. Considering Tool previously toured with Dälek in 2010, the collab sounds like it was seamless creatively and logistically.

    “I’ve been a fan of Dälek since they joined us on our 2010 tour,” explained Jones in a press release. “Working together was something we’d thrown around in the past so when Will came to me with ‘A Heretic’s Inheritance,’ I, of course, instantly said yes and began sharing ideas with him within a couple of days.”

    Brooks said that the core of the song was constructed by himself, Mike Manteca, and Joshua Booth. Jones’ parts came later — a rare guest on a Dälek record — finalizing the seven-plus-minute track.

    “I ain’t big on features on Dälek albums … but this one is different,” Brooks said. “Listening to the rough of this joint late night, I knew who’s sound would work perfectly. We’d talked about doing something together for a minute now. It begins with this. Peace to my brother Adam Jones from the legendary Tool for adding another dimension to this piece. His guitars and synths say all the things I couldn’t say with my voice, so they got their own section to truly sing on in the final mix. I am humbled to have you on this joint fam, and love how seamlessly your sound fits in our sonic world!”

    The single and the Mikel Elam/Paul Romano-directed video are the final preview of Dälek’s upcoming album, Precipice, arriving April 29th via Ipecac Recordings.

    Watch the music video for “A Heretic’s Influence” featuring Adam Jones below.

