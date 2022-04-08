Menu
Damon Albarn’s The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows Gets Deluxe Reissue: Stream

Featuring instrumentals, bonus tracks, and more

damon albarn the nearer the fountain more pure the stream flows deluxe edition 4-disc set bonus tracks instrumentals stream
Damon Albarn, photo by Steve Gullick
April 8, 2022 | 3:32pm ET

    Damon Albarn has released a deluxe version of his latest album, 2021’s The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. Stream it below.

    The new four-disc set includes the original LP, a live recording of the singer’s one-off performance at London’s Union Chapel last December, a disc solely of instrumentals, and three bonus tracks — “The Bollocked Man,” poem “Love & Memory,” and hidden song “Huldufolk” — not included on the standard tracklist.

    Originally released in November, Albarn’s sophomore solo outing was preceded by a steady stream of singles, from the title track and “Polaris” to “Particles,” “Royal Morning Blue,” and “The Tower of Montevideo.”

    “There’s all this sadness, but longing for rebirth,” the musician told Apple Music 1 at the time. “I just poured it into this record in very hostile circumstances really, because I have these old barns and they’re not heated and they’ve got stone walls. So they’re very dusty. So I spent January and a bit of February just locked in a barn with two other musicians in duffel coats, gloves, coughing, shivering, making this record with really old instruments. For some reason I decided just to bring down old analog valve organs and keyboards… There’s this weird tension in the music, even though it’s very calming really.” Stream the deluxe version of The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows and check out the tracklist below.

    In the wake of the album’s release, Albarn found himself embroiled in a brief, headline-making feud with Taylor Swift after incorrectly asserting that the superstar doesn’t write her own songs, leading longtime rival Liam Gallagher to jump into the fray in the younger singer’s defense. Meanwhile, Consequence recently laid out the 10 songs that serve as building blocks for Gorillaz in celebration of Albarn’s birthday.

    The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows (Deluxe) Artwork:

    The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows (Deluxe) Tracklist:
    Disc 1 – The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows
    01. The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows
    02. The Cormorant
    03. Royal Morning Blue
    04. Combustion
    05. Daft Wader
    06. Darkness to Light
    07. Esja
    08. The Tower of Montevideo
    09. Giraffe Trumpet Sea
    10. Polaris
    11. Particles

    Disc 2 – Live at Union Chapel
    01. The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows
    02. The Cormorant
    03. Royal Morning Blue
    04. Daft Wader
    05. Darkness to Light
    06. The Tower of Montevideo
    07. Polaris
    08. Particles
    09. Beetlebum
    10. Under the Westway
    11. Sweet Song
    12. El Manana
    13. For Tomorrow
    14. Tender
    15. Girls & Boys
    16. The Universal

    Disc 3 – Instrumentals
    01. The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows
    02. The Cormorant
    03. Royal Morning Blue
    04. Daft Wader
    05. Darkness to Light
    06. The Tower of Montevideo
    07. Polaris
    08. Particles

    Disc 4 – Bonus Tracks
    01. The Bollocked Man
    02. Love & Memory
    03. Huldufolk

