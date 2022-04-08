Damon Albarn’s The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows Gets Deluxe Reissue: Stream

Damon Albarn has released a deluxe version of his latest album, 2021’s The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. Stream it below.

The new four-disc set includes the original LP, a live recording of the singer’s one-off performance at London’s Union Chapel last December, a disc solely of instrumentals, and three bonus tracks — “The Bollocked Man,” poem “Love & Memory,” and hidden song “Huldufolk” — not included on the standard tracklist.

Originally released in November, Albarn’s sophomore solo outing was preceded by a steady stream of singles, from the title track and “Polaris” to “Particles,” “Royal Morning Blue,” and “The Tower of Montevideo.”

“There’s all this sadness, but longing for rebirth,” the musician told Apple Music 1 at the time. “I just poured it into this record in very hostile circumstances really, because I have these old barns and they’re not heated and they’ve got stone walls. So they’re very dusty. So I spent January and a bit of February just locked in a barn with two other musicians in duffel coats, gloves, coughing, shivering, making this record with really old instruments. For some reason I decided just to bring down old analog valve organs and keyboards… There’s this weird tension in the music, even though it’s very calming really.” Stream the deluxe version of The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows and check out the tracklist below.

In the wake of the album’s release, Albarn found himself embroiled in a brief, headline-making feud with Taylor Swift after incorrectly asserting that the superstar doesn’t write her own songs, leading longtime rival Liam Gallagher to jump into the fray in the younger singer’s defense. Meanwhile, Consequence recently laid out the 10 songs that serve as building blocks for Gorillaz in celebration of Albarn’s birthday.

The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows (Deluxe) Artwork:

The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows (Deluxe) Tracklist:

Disc 1 – The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows

01. The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows

02. The Cormorant

03. Royal Morning Blue

04. Combustion

05. Daft Wader

06. Darkness to Light

07. Esja

08. The Tower of Montevideo

09. Giraffe Trumpet Sea

10. Polaris

11. Particles

Disc 2 – Live at Union Chapel

01. The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows

02. The Cormorant

03. Royal Morning Blue

04. Daft Wader

05. Darkness to Light

06. The Tower of Montevideo

07. Polaris

08. Particles

09. Beetlebum

10. Under the Westway

11. Sweet Song

12. El Manana

13. For Tomorrow

14. Tender

15. Girls & Boys

16. The Universal

Disc 3 – Instrumentals

01. The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows

02. The Cormorant

03. Royal Morning Blue

04. Daft Wader

05. Darkness to Light

06. The Tower of Montevideo

07. Polaris

08. Particles

Disc 4 – Bonus Tracks

01. The Bollocked Man

02. Love & Memory

03. Huldufolk

