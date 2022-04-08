Damon Albarn’s The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows Gets Deluxe Reissue: Stream

Damon Albarn has released a deluxe version of his latest album, 2021’s The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. Stream it below.
The new four-disc set includes the original LP, a live recording of the singer’s one-off performance at London’s Union Chapel last December, a disc solely of instrumentals, and three bonus tracks — “The Bollocked Man,” poem “Love & Memory,” and hidden song “Huldufolk” — not included on the standard tracklist.
Originally released in November, Albarn’s sophomore solo outing was preceded by a steady stream of singles, from the title track and “Polaris” to “Particles,” “Royal Morning Blue,” and “The Tower of Montevideo.”
“There’s all this sadness, but longing for rebirth,” the musician told Apple Music 1 at the time. “I just poured it into this record in very hostile circumstances really, because I have these old barns and they’re not heated and they’ve got stone walls. So they’re very dusty. So I spent January and a bit of February just locked in a barn with two other musicians in duffel coats, gloves, coughing, shivering, making this record with really old instruments. For some reason I decided just to bring down old analog valve organs and keyboards… There’s this weird tension in the music, even though it’s very calming really.” Stream the deluxe version of The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows and check out the tracklist below.
In the wake of the album’s release, Albarn found himself embroiled in a brief, headline-making feud with Taylor Swift after incorrectly asserting that the superstar doesn’t write her own songs, leading longtime rival Liam Gallagher to jump into the fray in the younger singer’s defense. Meanwhile, Consequence recently laid out the 10 songs that serve as building blocks for Gorillaz in celebration of Albarn’s birthday.
The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows (Deluxe) Artwork:
The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows (Deluxe) Tracklist:
Disc 1 – The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows
01. The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows
02. The Cormorant
03. Royal Morning Blue
04. Combustion
05. Daft Wader
06. Darkness to Light
07. Esja
08. The Tower of Montevideo
09. Giraffe Trumpet Sea
10. Polaris
11. Particles
Disc 2 – Live at Union Chapel
01. The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows
02. The Cormorant
03. Royal Morning Blue
04. Daft Wader
05. Darkness to Light
06. The Tower of Montevideo
07. Polaris
08. Particles
09. Beetlebum
10. Under the Westway
11. Sweet Song
12. El Manana
13. For Tomorrow
14. Tender
15. Girls & Boys
16. The Universal
Disc 3 – Instrumentals
01. The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows
02. The Cormorant
03. Royal Morning Blue
04. Daft Wader
05. Darkness to Light
06. The Tower of Montevideo
07. Polaris
08. Particles
Disc 4 – Bonus Tracks
01. The Bollocked Man
02. Love & Memory
03. Huldufolk