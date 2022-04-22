Dance Gavin Dance Announce New Album, Will Proceed with Tour in Wake of Bassist’s Passing

Just one week after the tragic passing of their bassist Tim Feerick, Dance Gavin Dance have announced a new album, Jackpot Juicer, due July 29th. The post-hardcore band also confirmed that it will still embark on its scheduled Spring tour, which will be preceded on Saturday (April 23rd) with a headlining appearance at the group’s own Swanfest in its hometown of Sacramento, California.

After Swanfest, the headlining tour commences on April 26th in Spokane, Washington, and runs through a May 20th show in Birmingham, Alabama. The spring run will be followed by support slot of Coheed and Cambria’s summer tour, kicking off in July. Tickets for all of Dance Gavin Dance’s upcoming shows are available via Ticketmaster.

While the announcement of the album and the decision to honor the tour dates might seem crass in the wake of Feerick’s death, Dance Gavin Dance explained in a statement that they have the blessing of the late bassist’s family and that “close friend” Sergio Medina will fill in on bass:

“This past week has been the most challenging time in Dance Gavin Dance’s history. On Thursday, April 14th, we found out that we had lost Tim. While he was the bassist in the band, he was also our brother and best friend. Losing him is devastating. We were preparing to meet up this past weekend in Sacramento for a photoshoot and then rehearse this week ahead of Swanfest and the subsequent tour, when we heard the devastating news that he was no longer with us.

After the initial shock and sadness, it wasn’t long after that we were faced with some challenging decisions about the immediate future and our upcoming plans. After many internal discussions with our team and, most importantly, Tim’s family, we have decided to perform this year’s Swanfest and do the subsequent tour in honor and dedication to Tim. We will also move ahead with the announcement of our forthcoming album, later this week.

The main factor of this decision came from knowing who Tim was as a person and what he would have wanted. We are confident that he would be very disappointed if we were to postpone or cancel these dates. We received further affirmation of this from Tim’s parents, with their encouragement to perform these dates. In addition, music is our way of healing, and we, as the remaining members, desire to be together during this time and perform on stage to our fans the songs that he helped create. While no one can ever replace Tim or what he has brought to the band, we have asked Sergio Medina, a close friend to all of us and someone who has worked with Tim, to perform the bass duties for the upcoming shows.

We are planning a memorial to Tim at Swanfest, and the entire festival will be in dedication to him, as will all the following shows on the tour. We look forward to celebrating his life with the fans. While this is an immense tragedy for everyone that loved and respected Tim, he would want everyone to come out, be together and enjoy the music. RIP Tim.”

Will, Matt, Jon, Tilian & Andrew

Dance Gavin Dance”

Related Video

The upcoming album, Jackpot Juicer, features 18 tracks, including the previously released single “Synergy” featuring guest vocals from Rob Damiani of Don Broco. The music video for the song has already racked up nearly 1.5 million views on YouTube since its release a month ago.

Watch the video for “Synergy” and see the Jackpot Juicer album art and tracklist below, followed by Dance Gavin Dance’s tour dates (tickets available here).

Jackpot Juicer Artwork:

Jackpot Juicer Tracklist:

01. Untitled 2

02. Cream Of The Crop

03. Synergy (Feat. Rob Damiani)

04. Holy Ghost Spirit

05. For The Jeers

06. Ember

07. Pop Off!

08. One Man’s Cringe

09. Feels Bad Man

10. Die Another Day

11. Two Secret Weapons

12. Polka Dot Dobbins

13. Long Nights In Jail

14. Back On Deck

15. Current Events

16. Pray To God For Your Mother

17. Swallowed By Eternity

18. Have A Great Life

Dance Gavin Dance 2022 Headlining Tour Dates with Memphis May Fire, Volumes & Moontooth:

04/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Swanfest *

04/26 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

04/27 – Boise, ID @ Revolution

04/29 – Wichita, KS @ Cotillion

04/30 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

05/01 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air

05/03 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

05/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora

05/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

05/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

05/09 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

05/10 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

05/11 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater

05/13 – Richmond, VA @ The National

05/14 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

05/15 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate

05/17 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Concert Hall

05/19 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Auditorium

05/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnaces

Dance Gavin Dance 2022 Tour Dates Supporting Coheed & Cambria:

07/12 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

07/13 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/15 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

07/16 – New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater

07/17 – Irving, TX​ @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

07/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

07/23 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

07/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

07/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center

07/29 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

07/30 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

08/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

08/02 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Festival Grounds

08/03 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

08/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

08/06 – SeatGeek Stadium – Bridgeview, IL

08/07 – St Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

08/09 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Lot at The Complex

08/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine LA Outdoors

08/13 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

08/14 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

08/16 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park

08/17 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

* = festival date with Animals as Leaders, Knocked Loose, and more