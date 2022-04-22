Menu
Dance Gavin Dance Announce New Album, Will Proceed with Tour in Wake of Bassist’s Passing

The band has the blessing of Tim Feerick's family to proceed with the album release and tour

Dance Gavin Dance album tour
Dance Gavin Dance, photo by Lyndsey Byrnes
April 22, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    Just one week after the tragic passing of their bassist Tim Feerick, Dance Gavin Dance have announced a new album, Jackpot Juicer, due July 29th. The post-hardcore band also confirmed that it will still embark on its scheduled Spring tour, which will be preceded on Saturday (April 23rd) with a headlining appearance at the group’s own Swanfest in its hometown of Sacramento, California.

    After Swanfest, the headlining tour commences on April 26th in Spokane, Washington, and runs through a May 20th show in Birmingham, Alabama. The spring run will be followed by support slot of Coheed and Cambria’s summer tour, kicking off in July. Tickets for all of Dance Gavin Dance’s upcoming shows are available via Ticketmaster.

    While the announcement of the album and the decision to honor the tour dates might seem crass in the wake of Feerick’s death, Dance Gavin Dance explained in a statement that they have the blessing of the late bassist’s family and that “close friend” Sergio Medina will fill in on bass:

    “This past week has been the most challenging time in Dance Gavin Dance’s history. On Thursday, April 14th, we found out that we had lost Tim. While he was the bassist in the band, he was also our brother and best friend. Losing him is devastating. We were preparing to meet up this past weekend in Sacramento for a photoshoot and then rehearse this week ahead of Swanfest and the subsequent tour, when we heard the devastating news that he was no longer with us.

    After the initial shock and sadness, it wasn’t long after that we were faced with some challenging decisions about the immediate future and our upcoming plans. After many internal discussions with our team and, most importantly, Tim’s family, we have decided to perform this year’s Swanfest and do the subsequent tour in honor and dedication to Tim. We will also move ahead with the announcement of our forthcoming album, later this week.

    The main factor of this decision came from knowing who Tim was as a person and what he would have wanted. We are confident that he would be very disappointed if we were to postpone or cancel these dates. We received further affirmation of this from Tim’s parents, with their encouragement to perform these dates. In addition, music is our way of healing, and we, as the remaining members, desire to be together during this time and perform on stage to our fans the songs that he helped create. While no one can ever replace Tim or what he has brought to the band, we have asked Sergio Medina, a close friend to all of us and someone who has worked with Tim, to perform the bass duties for the upcoming shows.

    We are planning a memorial to Tim at Swanfest, and the entire festival will be in dedication to him, as will all the following shows on the tour. We look forward to celebrating his life with the fans. While this is an immense tragedy for everyone that loved and respected Tim, he would want everyone to come out, be together and enjoy the music. RIP Tim.”

    Will, Matt, Jon, Tilian & Andrew

    Dance Gavin Dance”

    Related Video

    The upcoming album, Jackpot Juicer, features 18 tracks, including the previously released single “Synergy” featuring guest vocals from Rob Damiani of Don Broco. The music video for the song has already racked up nearly 1.5 million views on YouTube since its release a month ago.

    Dance Gavin Dance Tim Feerick Dies
     Editor's Pick
    R.I.P. Tim Feerick, Dance Gavin Dance Bassist Has Died

    Watch the video for “Synergy” and see the Jackpot Juicer album art and tracklist below, followed by Dance Gavin Dance’s tour dates (tickets available here).

    Jackpot Juicer Artwork:

    Dance Gavin Dance Jackpot Juicer

    Jackpot Juicer Tracklist:
    01. Untitled 2
    02. Cream Of The Crop
    03. Synergy (Feat. Rob Damiani)
    04. Holy Ghost Spirit
    05. For The Jeers
    06. Ember
    07. Pop Off!
    08. One Man’s Cringe
    09. Feels Bad Man
    10. Die Another Day
    11. Two Secret Weapons
    12. Polka Dot Dobbins
    13. Long Nights In Jail
    14. Back On Deck
    15. Current Events
    16. Pray To God For Your Mother
    17. Swallowed By Eternity
    18. Have A Great Life

    Dance Gavin Dance 2022 Headlining Tour Dates with Memphis May Fire, Volumes & Moontooth:
    04/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Swanfest *
    04/26 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
    04/27 – Boise, ID @ Revolution
    04/29 – Wichita, KS @ Cotillion
    04/30 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
    05/01 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air
    05/03 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s
    05/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora
    05/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
    05/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
    05/09 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
    05/10 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
    05/11 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater
    05/13 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    05/14 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
    05/15 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate
    05/17 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Concert Hall
    05/19 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Auditorium
    05/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnaces

    Dance Gavin Dance 2022 Tour Dates Supporting Coheed & Cambria:
    07/12 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
    07/13 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
    07/15 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
    07/16 – New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater
    07/17 – Irving, TX​ @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    07/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
    07/23 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
    07/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
    07/26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    07/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center
    07/29 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
    07/30 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
    08/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors
    08/02 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Festival Grounds
    08/03 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
    08/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
    08/06 – SeatGeek Stadium – Bridgeview, IL
    08/07 – St Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
    08/09 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
    08/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Lot at The Complex
    08/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine LA Outdoors
    08/13 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    08/14 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
    08/16 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park
    08/17 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

    * = festival date with Animals as Leaders, Knocked Loose, and more

