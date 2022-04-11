Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Announce 2022 Co-Headlining Tour

Dashboard Confessional are headed out for another 2022 co-headlining tour, this time with Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness. Titled “Hello Gone Days,” the trek will feature a rotating cast of Armor for Sleep, Cartel, and The Juliana Theory as support.

The 26-city jaunt kicks off on July 31st in Minneapolis, making subsequent stops in New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Austin, and Denver. It will wrap up with a show in Phoenix on September 7th. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

The Chris Carrabba-led Dashboard Confessional recently wrapped their joint tour with Jimmy Eat World in support of their latest album All the Truth That I Can Tell. In October, they will play all three dates of the inaugural When We Were Young Festival, and will follow up with an appearance at the Emo’s Not Dead Cruise one month later. Join the waitlist for the former here.

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, the solo moniker of former Something Corporate and Jack’s Mannequin frontman Andrew McMahon, last released Upside Down Flowers in 2018.

Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness 2022 Tour Dates:

07/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore ^

08/02 – Maryland Heights, MO @ St. Louis Music Park ^

08/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ Rock The Ruins ^

08/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom ^

08/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center ^

08/08 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live !^

08/09 – Lafayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards ^

08/10 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre ^

08/12 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17– Seaport District NYC ^

08/13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage ^

08/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center — Skyline Stage ^

08/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – Outdoors !

08/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion ^

08/19 – Doswell, VA @ After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park !

08/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre !

08/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle !

08/24 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater !

08/26 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom !

08/27 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater !

08/29 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium +

08/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell +

09/01 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo +

09/02 – Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge +

09/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic +

09/05 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre +

09/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre +

^ = w/ Armor For Sleep

! = w/ Cartel

+ = w/ The Juliana Theory