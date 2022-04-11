David Simon Reunites The Wire Cast and Crew in New HBO Police Drama We Own This City

David Simon, the mastermind behind The Wire and Homicide: Life on the Street, will return to HBO on April 25th with his new police drama, We Own This City.

An adaptation of investigative journalist Justin Fenton’s book We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops and Corruption, the upcoming series chronicles “the rise and fall of Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force and the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work,” notes the official plot synopsis.

In particular, the story follows Sgt. Wayne Jenkins (played by Jon Bernthal), the leader of a corrupt plainclothes police unit who goes rogue and begins hunting and robbing citizens and drug dealers alike.

Related Video

Viewers of The Wire will recognize several familiar faces, as a number of the show’s original cast members have roles in We Own This City — albeit playing different parts. That includes: Jamie Hector, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Domenick Lombardozzi, Trey Chaney, Delaney Williams, Jermaine Crawford, Anwan Glover, Chris Clanton, Nathan Corbett, Maria Broom, Susan Rome, and Michael Salconi.

We Own This City was co-created by Simon’s longtime collaborator George Pelecanos, and Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard) directed the first three episodes. Simon wrote the premiere episode and also serves as an executive producer alongside Pelecanos, Green, Ed Burns (who also wrote an episode), Nina K. Noble, and Kary Antholis.

Ahead of the show’s premiere on Monday, April 25th, watch the newly revealed trailer below.