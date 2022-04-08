Dead & Company to Cease Touring After 2022: Report

Dead and Company’s upcoming summer tour will reportedly be their final outing together.
According to Rolling Stone, the Grateful Dead offshoot will cease touring following the conclusion of their 2022 trek.
Consequence has reached out to the band’s representatives for additional information.
The supergroup, which features former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, formed in 2015 and has remained an active touring unit in the years since.
Dead and Company’s upcoming summer run, the band’s ninth tour to date, is scheduled to kick off on June 11th with a show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The itinerary also includes multiple dates at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA; Folsom Field in Boulder, CO; Chicago’s Wrigley Field; and Citi Field in New York City. Tickets for the tour went on sale today (April 8th) and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.
Dead & Company 2022 Tour Dates:
06/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
06/13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/17 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
06/18 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
06/21 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
06/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
06/25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
06/28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
06/29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
07/01 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/02 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
07/05 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre
07/06 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC
07/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
07/12 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
07/15 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
07/16 – New York, NY @ Citi Field