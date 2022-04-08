Menu
Dead & Company to Cease Touring After 2022: Report

The Grateful Dead offshoot has been touring regularly since 2015

April 8, 2022 | 3:19pm ET

    Dead and Company’s upcoming summer tour will reportedly be their final outing together.

    According to Rolling Stone, the Grateful Dead offshoot will cease touring following the conclusion of their 2022 trek.

    Consequence has reached out to the band’s representatives for additional information.

    The supergroup, which features former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, formed in 2015 and has remained an active touring unit in the years since.

    Dead and Company’s upcoming summer run, the band’s ninth tour to date, is scheduled to kick off on June 11th with a show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The itinerary also includes multiple dates at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA; Folsom Field in Boulder, CO; Chicago’s Wrigley Field; and Citi Field in New York City. Tickets for the tour went on sale today (April 8th) and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

    Dead & Company 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
    06/13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    06/14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    06/17 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
    06/18 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
    06/21 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    06/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
    06/25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
    06/28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    06/29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    07/01 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
    07/02 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
    07/05 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre
    07/06 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC
    07/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    07/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
    07/12 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    07/15 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
    07/16 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

