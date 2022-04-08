Dead & Company to Cease Touring After 2022: Report

Dead and Company’s upcoming summer tour will reportedly be their final outing together.

According to Rolling Stone, the Grateful Dead offshoot will cease touring following the conclusion of their 2022 trek.

Consequence has reached out to the band’s representatives for additional information.

The supergroup, which features former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, formed in 2015 and has remained an active touring unit in the years since.

Dead and Company’s upcoming summer run, the band’s ninth tour to date, is scheduled to kick off on June 11th with a show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The itinerary also includes multiple dates at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA; Folsom Field in Boulder, CO; Chicago’s Wrigley Field; and Citi Field in New York City. Tickets for the tour went on sale today (April 8th) and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Dead & Company 2022 Tour Dates:

06/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

06/13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/17 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

06/18 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

06/21 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

06/25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

06/28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

06/29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

07/01 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/02 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

07/05 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre

07/06 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC

07/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

07/12 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

07/15 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

07/16 – New York, NY @ Citi Field