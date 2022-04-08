Polish death metal band Decapitated have unveiled the new song and video “Hello Death” featuring Tatiana Shmayluk of Ukrainian metal band Jinjer.

It’s the second single we’ve heard from Decapitated’s forthcoming album, Cancer Culture, out May 27th. This time the band enlisted Shmayluk for a powerful duet, bolstering the melodic sensibilities of Decapitated’s multifaceted brand of death metal.

Considering Decapitated hail from Poland — the neighboring country that’s been a haven of refuge for Ukrainians escaping the horrors of Russia’s invasion — the duet and song contents are particularly poignant in this moment. Jinjer previously dropped off their US tour with Slipknot to help aid their country when the war broke out.

Decapitated guitarist Waclaw “Vogg” Kieltyka offered a lengthy statement in the press release regarding Tatiana’s involvement and the production of the track:

“Jinjer is one of the most interesting metal acts of the last few years. And Tatiana’s vocals in the song will surprise some people. It’s really unique and amazing. With this song, we have achieved something remarkable. We have combined two different musical styles in ‘Hello Death’. As you all know, we love to add something interesting to our music. With ‘Hello Death’ we managed to unite our style of technical death metal with Tatiana’s vocals, which adds an absolutely different epic dimension. Tatiana has one of the most incredible voices in the metal scene, and it was a wholly different and exciting experience to work with her on this track. Her voice filled the song with other emotions, which completed the meaning behind the lyrics. The song is about the fight between life and death, where we connected brutal, heavy riffs with feminine, lyrical vocals, which are powerful, influential, and straight to the point. This combination is a new thing in Decapitated’s music, and it shows that sometimes you need to leave your comfort zone and take a risk to achieve something totally epic.”

Below you can watch the video for “Hello Death,” which was primarily shot in one of the oldest baroque Evangelical churches in Poland, built between 1743 and 1749, in Goszcz.