Dolly Parton Changes Mind, Will “Accept Gracefully” Spot in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

"I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that”

Dolly Parton, photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images
April 29, 2022 | 11:45am ET

    On second thought, Dolly Parton wouldn’t mind being in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after all. A month and a half after  saying, “I don’t feel that I have earned” a place in the Cleveland institution, the country legend told NPR’s Morning Edition that she’d changed her mind.

    “I’ll say ‘thanks’ and accept that,” she said. “I’ll accept gracefully.”

    Parton also explained the thought process behind asking to have her name withdrawn, and suggested that the Hall’s subsequent inability to take her name off the ballot helped her better understand why she’d been nominated in the first place.

    Related Video

    “It was always my belief that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was for people in rock music,” she said. “I have found out lately it’s not necessarily that. But if they can’t go there to be recognized, where can they go? And so I felt like I was taking away from someone that maybe deserved it certainly more than me since I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”

    Voting ends today, April 29th. Parton is being considered alongside Eminem, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Devo, Beck, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, Pat Benatar, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, and Dionne Warwick.

    Check out a clip from Morning Edition below. Parton was on the program to promote her new novel and companion album, both titled Run, Rose, RunThe novel is going to be adopted into a film, and Parton herself will star. Earlier this month, she said that man-made climate change is “like being ugly to your Mama.”

Current story

