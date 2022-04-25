Donald Trump Says He Won’t Use Twitter Even if Elon Musk Unbans His Account

In what may be Donald Trump’s most popular action since appearing in Home Alone 2, the former President has pledged that he will not use Twitter, not even if the platform’s new owner Elon Musk unbans his account.

As Trump explained to Fox News, the decision does not represent either changing interests or a newfound ability to shut the fuck up. No, after Trump’s permanent ban following the failed January 6th insurrection, the longtime Twitter addict did something rather committal while in the throws of his withdrawal, spending a small fortune on building his own social media platform. This new hangout changed almost nothing about Twitter’s design, except for using the Orwellian name TRUTH Social and instituting new rules preventing users from making fun of Trump.

TRUTH Social launched in February and promptly failed to work, while Trump himself has only TRUTHed one time. Now he’s stuck promoting the flailing app and unable to return to his first social media love. “I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH,” he told Fox News.

Advertisement

Related Video

He also claimed that “we’re taking in millions of people, and what we’re finding is that the response on TRUTH is much better than being on Twitter. Twitter has bots and fake accounts, and we are doing everything we can.”

Unfortunately, Musk seems to be cutting off one of TRUTH Social’s big selling points by promising very little moderation. If Musk, a self-described free speech maximalist, actually opens the hate speech floodgates, then many people might not feel the need to express themselves in TRUTHS and RETRUTHS.

So how is Trump hoping to tempt people to his own TRUTH? By doing what he loves most: selling himself. “This is a platform for my voice. TRUTH is a platform for my voice and for my supporters,” he said. “TRUTH Social will be a voice for me. And that’s something nobody else can get.”

Advertisement

He added, “The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter.” Here’s hoping this turns out to be the rare Trump promise kept.

In the lead-up to the 2022 midterms, Donald Trump has been endorsing both politicians and musical acts. The former President helped kick-off Kid Rock’s tour by addressing the crowd. Trump and Kid Rock have a deep relationship, and the latter claims that he advised the former on North Korea and ISIS.