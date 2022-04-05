The Doobie Brothers Extend 50th Anniversary Reunion Tour with Michael McDonald

The Doobie Brothers have added a dozen shows to their three-years-in-the-making 50th anniversary tour.
Following an eight-show stint in Las Vegas from May 13th through May 28th, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will resume their tour, which reunites the classic lineup of Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons, John McFee, and Michael McDonald, in West Palm Beach, Florida on June 2nd. Though the previously-announced circuit already stretches across the entire continental US and Canada, the new dates push into the fall with stops in Chicago, Phoenix, Toronto, Dallas, and the tour closer in Nashville on October 12th.
Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with a Live Nation pre-sale set for Thursday, April 7th (use code: SHOWTIME). Grab your seat on the long train runnin’ via Ticketmaster.
In a statement, guitarist and singer Tom Johnston said, “We are excited to play more shows in 2022 and will be coming back around to Nashville to wrap things up which is fitting as that’s where we first announced our 50th Anniversary Tour back in 2019.”
When the current touring lineup reformed in 2019 for the first time in nearly 25 years, a full tour was intended to follow — only to be delayed a year due to the global pandemic. Now with a successful fall 2021 run in the books, the band is takin’ it to the streets together again all the way through 2022.
In the midst of their fall 2021 tour, the band (sans McDonald) released their 15th album Liberté. McDonald was also temporarily sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19 in September. Prior to their reunion shows, the band revisited the 45th anniversary live version of “Takin’ It to the Streets” for Consequence‘s Origins series.
The Doobie Brothers 2022 Tour Dates
05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
05/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
05/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
05/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
05/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
05/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
05/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
06/02 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
06/03 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
06/07 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
06/08 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
06/10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amphitheatre
06/13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
06/14 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
06/16 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/18 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
06/19 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
06/21 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
06/23 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
06/25 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/26 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
06/29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
06/30 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
07/02 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/04 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
07/06 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
07/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
07/09 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
07/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
07/12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
07/14 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
09/02 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
09/11 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
09/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
09/16 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino
09/18 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
09/23 – Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair
09/24 – Portland, OR @ Theater of The Clouds
09/27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live
09/30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
10/02 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
10/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
10/07 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
10/12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena