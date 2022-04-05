The Doobie Brothers Extend 50th Anniversary Reunion Tour with Michael McDonald

The Doobie Brothers have added a dozen shows to their three-years-in-the-making 50th anniversary tour.

Following an eight-show stint in Las Vegas from May 13th through May 28th, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will resume their tour, which reunites the classic lineup of Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons, John McFee, and Michael McDonald, in West Palm Beach, Florida on June 2nd. Though the previously-announced circuit already stretches across the entire continental US and Canada, the new dates push into the fall with stops in Chicago, Phoenix, Toronto, Dallas, and the tour closer in Nashville on October 12th.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with a Live Nation pre-sale set for Thursday, April 7th (use code: SHOWTIME). Grab your seat on the long train runnin’ via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Related Video

In a statement, guitarist and singer Tom Johnston said, “We are excited to play more shows in 2022 and will be coming back around to Nashville to wrap things up which is fitting as that’s where we first announced our 50th Anniversary Tour back in 2019.”

When the current touring lineup reformed in 2019 for the first time in nearly 25 years, a full tour was intended to follow — only to be delayed a year due to the global pandemic. Now with a successful fall 2021 run in the books, the band is takin’ it to the streets together again all the way through 2022.

In the midst of their fall 2021 tour, the band (sans McDonald) released their 15th album Liberté. McDonald was also temporarily sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19 in September. Prior to their reunion shows, the band revisited the 45th anniversary live version of “Takin’ It to the Streets” for Consequence‘s Origins series.

Advertisement

The Doobie Brothers 2022 Tour Dates

05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

05/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

05/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

05/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

05/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

05/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

05/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

06/02 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

06/03 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

06/07 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

06/08 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

06/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amphitheatre

06/13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

06/14 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

06/16 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06/18 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

06/19 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

06/21 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

06/23 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

06/25 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/26 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

06/29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/30 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

07/02 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/04 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

07/06 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

07/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/09 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

07/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

07/12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/14 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

09/02 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

09/11 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

09/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

09/16 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino

09/18 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

09/23 – Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair

09/24 – Portland, OR @ Theater of The Clouds

09/27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live

09/30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/02 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

10/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

10/07 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

10/12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena