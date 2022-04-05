Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Doobie Brothers Extend 50th Anniversary Reunion Tour with Michael McDonald

The trek now concludes in Nashville, where the band first reunited in 2019

The Doobie Brothers 2022 50th anniversary tour dates tickets
The Doobie Brothers, photo by Clay Patrick McBride
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 5, 2022 | 11:58am ET

    The Doobie Brothers have added a dozen shows to their three-years-in-the-making 50th anniversary tour.

    Following an eight-show stint in Las Vegas from May 13th through May 28th, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will resume their tour, which reunites the classic lineup of Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons, John McFee, and Michael McDonald, in West Palm Beach, Florida on June 2nd. Though the previously-announced circuit already stretches across the entire continental US and Canada, the new dates push into the fall with stops in Chicago, Phoenix, Toronto, Dallas, and the tour closer in Nashville on October 12th.

    Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with a Live Nation pre-sale set for Thursday, April 7th (use code: SHOWTIME). Grab your seat on the long train runnin’ via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In a statement, guitarist and singer Tom Johnston said, “We are excited to play more shows in 2022 and will be coming back around to Nashville to wrap things up which is fitting as that’s where we first announced our 50th Anniversary Tour back in 2019.”

    When the current touring lineup reformed in 2019 for the first time in nearly 25 years, a full tour was intended to follow — only to be delayed a year due to the global pandemic. Now with a successful fall 2021 run in the books, the band is takin’ it to the streets together again all the way through 2022.

    In the midst of their fall 2021 tour, the band (sans McDonald) released their 15th album Liberté. McDonald was also temporarily sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19 in September. Prior to their reunion shows, the band revisited the 45th anniversary live version of “Takin’ It to the Streets” for Consequence‘s Origins series.

    Advertisement

    The Doobie Brothers 2022 Tour Dates
    05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
    05/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
    05/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
    05/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
    05/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
    05/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
    05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
    05/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
    06/02 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
    06/03 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    06/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
    06/07 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    06/08 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    06/10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    06/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amphitheatre
    06/13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
    06/14 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
    06/16 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    06/18 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
    06/19 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
    06/21 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
    06/23 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
    06/25 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    06/26 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    06/29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    06/30 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
    07/02 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
    07/04 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
    07/06 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
    07/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    07/09 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
    07/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    07/12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    07/14 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
    09/02 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
    09/11 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
    09/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
    09/16 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino
    09/18 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
    09/23 – Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair
    09/24 – Portland, OR @ Theater of The Clouds
    09/27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    09/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live
    09/30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    10/02 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
    10/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
    10/07 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
    10/12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Mac DeMarco 2022 tour dates tickets

Mac DeMarco Announces Fall 2022 US Tour Dates

April 5, 2022

Joyce Manor 40 oz to Fresno new album Gotta Let It Go song video stream

Joyce Manor Announce New Album 40 oz. to Fresno, Share "Gotta Let It Go": Stream

April 5, 2022

Mitski 2022 tour dates

Mitski Announces New Summer Tour Dates

April 5, 2022

Korn and Evanescence 2022 Tour

Korn and Evanescence Announce Summer 2022 US Tour

April 5, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Doobie Brothers Extend 50th Anniversary Reunion Tour with Michael McDonald

Menu Shop Search Sale