Drive-By Truckers Announce New Album, Share “Welcome 2 Club XIII”: Stream

Drive-By Truckers will release their 14th studio album, Welcome 2 Club XIII, on June 3rd via ATO Records. Stream the lead single and title track below.
Welcome 2 Club XIII was produced by longtime collaborator David Barbe. Recorded in their home base of Athens, Georgia in the summer of 2021, much of the album’s tracks were laid down in only one or two live takes, resulting in an astounding three-day turnaround. The record also features vocals from Margo Price, R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, and Mississippi singer-songwriter Schaefer Llana.
Check out the artwork and tracklist below. Pre-orders are ongoing.
“Welcome 2 Club XIII” nods back sonically to the band’s Muscle Shoals, Alabama roots with a country dancehall number that also directly references founding members Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley’s formative years in their previous group Adam’s House Cat. In a statement, Hood shared: “There were no cool bars in town and Club XIII was the best we had, but it wasn’t all that good, and our band wasn’t particularly liked there. From time-to-time the owner would throw us a Wednesday night or let us open for a hair-metal band we were a terrible fit for, and everyone would hang out outside until we were done playing. It wasn’t very funny at the time, but it’s funny to us now.”
The track is an invitation to reminisce with less rose-colored glasses and more bar-filled smoke, showing an open willingness to joke around, especially when the sing-along climax kicks off with “our glory days did kinda suck.” Its accompanying video, directed by Jason Shevchuk, takes the band straight to the honky-tonk where they receive a much warmer reception than the memories recalled in the song’s creation.
The Truckers will be in the throes of a European tour when the album arrives in June, after which they’ll directly trek across North America this summer with support from Lydia Loveless and Jerry Joseph on select dates. The band is currently set to cap their tour at the stacked Louisville, Kentucky festival Bourbon & Beyond in September. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.
Welcome 2 Club XIII follows the band’s back-to-back 2020 releases The Unraveling and The New OK.
Welcome 2 Club XIII Artwork:
Welcome 2 Club XIII Tracklist:
01. The Driver
02. Maria’s Awful Disclosures
03. Shake and Pine
04. We will never wake you up in the morning
05. Welcome 2 Club XIII
06. Forged In Hell and Heaven Sent
07. Every Single Storied Flameout
08. Billy Ringo in the Dark
09. Wilder Days
Drive-By Truckers 2022 Tour Dates:
04/12 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall *
04/14 – Augusta, GA @ Imperial Theatre *
04/15 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville *
04/16 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville *
04/18 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl (Outdoors) *
04/20 – Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center *
04/21 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center *
04/22 – Syracuse, NY @ Westcott Theater *
04/23 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre *
04/24 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *
04/26 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *
04/28 – Boston, MA @ Royale *
04/29 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *
04/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia *
05/01 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *
05/12 – Memphis, TN @ Soundstage at Graceland
05/13 – Natchez, MS @ Mudbug Music Festival
05/14 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheatre
05/24 – Helsinki, FI @ Tavastia Club #
05/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns #
05/27 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller #
05/28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio #
05/29 – Aarhus, DK @ Train #
05/31 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle #
06/01 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus #
06/02 – Koln, DE @ Kantine #
06/03 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma #
06/05 – Raalte, NL @ Ribs and Blues #
06/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso #
06/07 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk #
06/08 – London, UK @ O2 Forum #
06/09 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds University Stylus #
06/11 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street #
06/12 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio #
06/14 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 (Jupiler Zaal) #
06/15 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie #
06/17 – Mendizabala, Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival
06/19 – Eridge Park, UK @ Black Deer Festival
07/14 – Breckenridge, CO @ Riverwalk Center
07/15 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion
07/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads
07/19 – Omaha, NE @ Falconwood Park
07/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Utepils Brewing
07/22 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
07/23 – Dayton, OH @ Dayton Masonic Center
07/24 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden
07/27 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre
07/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Open Highway Music Festival
07/30 – Maryville, TN @ The Shed
07/31 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
08/02 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
08/04 – Deerfield, MA @ Tree House Brewing Company
08/05 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
08/08 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre
08/10 – Isle of Palms, SC @ The Windjammer
08/11 – Isle of Palms, SC @ The Windjammer
08/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
08/13 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns
09/16 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond
* = w/ Lydia Loveless
# = w/ Jerry Joseph