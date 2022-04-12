Menu
Drive-By Truckers Announce New Album, Share “Welcome 2 Club XIII”: Stream

Their 14th studio effort arrives June 3rd

Drive-By Truckers, photo by Brantley Guitierrez
April 12, 2022 | 12:10pm ET

    Drive-By Truckers will release their 14th studio album, Welcome 2 Club XIII, on June 3rd via ATO Records. Stream the lead single and title track below.

    Welcome 2 Club XIII was produced by longtime collaborator David Barbe. Recorded in their home base of Athens, Georgia in the summer of 2021, much of the album’s tracks were laid down in only one or two live takes, resulting in an astounding three-day turnaround. The record also features vocals from Margo Price, R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, and Mississippi singer-songwriter Schaefer Llana.

    Check out the artwork and tracklist below. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    “Welcome 2 Club XIII” nods back sonically to the band’s Muscle Shoals, Alabama roots with a country dancehall number that also directly references founding members Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley’s formative years in their previous group Adam’s House Cat. In a statement, Hood shared: “There were no cool bars in town and Club XIII was the best we had, but it wasn’t all that good, and our band wasn’t particularly liked there. From time-to-time the owner would throw us a Wednesday night or let us open for a hair-metal band we were a terrible fit for, and everyone would hang out outside until we were done playing. It wasn’t very funny at the time, but it’s funny to us now.”

    The track is an invitation to reminisce with less rose-colored glasses and more bar-filled smoke, showing an open willingness to joke around, especially when the sing-along climax kicks off with “our glory days did kinda suck.” Its accompanying video, directed by Jason Shevchuk, takes the band straight to the honky-tonk where they receive a much warmer reception than the memories recalled in the song’s creation.

    The Truckers will be in the throes of a European tour when the album arrives in June, after which they’ll directly trek across North America this summer with support from Lydia Loveless and Jerry Joseph on select dates. The band is currently set to cap their tour at the stacked Louisville, Kentucky festival Bourbon & Beyond in September. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

    Welcome 2 Club XIII follows the band’s back-to-back 2020 releases The Unraveling and The New OK.

    Welcome 2 Club XIII Artwork:

    Welcome 2 Club XIII Tracklist:
    01. The Driver
    02. Maria’s Awful Disclosures
    03. Shake and Pine
    04. We will never wake you up in the morning
    05. Welcome 2 Club XIII
    06. Forged In Hell and Heaven Sent
    07. Every Single Storied Flameout
    08. Billy Ringo in the Dark
    09. Wilder Days

    Drive-By Truckers 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/12 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall *
    04/14 – Augusta, GA @ Imperial Theatre *
    04/15 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville *
    04/16 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville *
    04/18 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl (Outdoors) *
    04/20 – Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center *
    04/21 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center *
    04/22 – Syracuse, NY @ Westcott Theater *
    04/23 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre *
    04/24 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *
    04/26 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *
    04/28 – Boston, MA @ Royale *
    04/29 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *
    04/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia *
    05/01 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *
    05/12 – Memphis, TN @ Soundstage at Graceland
    05/13 – Natchez, MS @ Mudbug Music Festival
    05/14 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheatre
    05/24 – Helsinki, FI @ Tavastia Club #
    05/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns #
    05/27 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller #
    05/28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio #
    05/29 – Aarhus, DK @ Train #
    05/31 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle #
    06/01 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus #
    06/02 – Koln, DE @ Kantine #
    06/03 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma #
    06/05 – Raalte, NL @ Ribs and Blues #
    06/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso #
    06/07 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk #
    06/08 – London, UK @ O2 Forum #
    06/09 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds University Stylus #
    06/11 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street #
    06/12 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio #
    06/14 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 (Jupiler Zaal) #
    06/15 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie #
    06/17 – Mendizabala, Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival
    06/19 – Eridge Park, UK @ Black Deer Festival
    07/14 – Breckenridge, CO @ Riverwalk Center
    07/15 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion
    07/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads
    07/19 – Omaha, NE @ Falconwood Park
    07/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Utepils Brewing
    07/22 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
    07/23 – Dayton, OH @ Dayton Masonic Center
    07/24 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden
    07/27 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre
    07/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Open Highway Music Festival
    07/30 – Maryville, TN @ The Shed
    07/31 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
    08/02 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
    08/04 – Deerfield, MA @ Tree House Brewing Company
    08/05 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
    08/08 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre
    08/10 – Isle of Palms, SC @ The Windjammer
    08/11 – Isle of Palms, SC @ The Windjammer
    08/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
    08/13 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns
    09/16 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

    * = w/ Lydia Loveless
    # = w/ Jerry Joseph

