Drive-By Truckers Announce New Album, Share “Welcome 2 Club XIII”: Stream

Drive-By Truckers will release their 14th studio album, Welcome 2 Club XIII, on June 3rd via ATO Records. Stream the lead single and title track below.

Welcome 2 Club XIII was produced by longtime collaborator David Barbe. Recorded in their home base of Athens, Georgia in the summer of 2021, much of the album’s tracks were laid down in only one or two live takes, resulting in an astounding three-day turnaround. The record also features vocals from Margo Price, R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, and Mississippi singer-songwriter Schaefer Llana.

Check out the artwork and tracklist below. Pre-orders are ongoing.

“Welcome 2 Club XIII” nods back sonically to the band’s Muscle Shoals, Alabama roots with a country dancehall number that also directly references founding members Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley’s formative years in their previous group Adam’s House Cat. In a statement, Hood shared: “There were no cool bars in town and Club XIII was the best we had, but it wasn’t all that good, and our band wasn’t particularly liked there. From time-to-time the owner would throw us a Wednesday night or let us open for a hair-metal band we were a terrible fit for, and everyone would hang out outside until we were done playing. It wasn’t very funny at the time, but it’s funny to us now.”

The track is an invitation to reminisce with less rose-colored glasses and more bar-filled smoke, showing an open willingness to joke around, especially when the sing-along climax kicks off with “our glory days did kinda suck.” Its accompanying video, directed by Jason Shevchuk, takes the band straight to the honky-tonk where they receive a much warmer reception than the memories recalled in the song’s creation.

The Truckers will be in the throes of a European tour when the album arrives in June, after which they’ll directly trek across North America this summer with support from Lydia Loveless and Jerry Joseph on select dates. The band is currently set to cap their tour at the stacked Louisville, Kentucky festival Bourbon & Beyond in September. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

Welcome 2 Club XIII follows the band’s back-to-back 2020 releases The Unraveling and The New OK.

Welcome 2 Club XIII Artwork:

Welcome 2 Club XIII Tracklist:

01. The Driver

02. Maria’s Awful Disclosures

03. Shake and Pine

04. We will never wake you up in the morning

05. Welcome 2 Club XIII

06. Forged In Hell and Heaven Sent

07. Every Single Storied Flameout

08. Billy Ringo in the Dark

09. Wilder Days

Drive-By Truckers 2022 Tour Dates:

04/12 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall *

04/14 – Augusta, GA @ Imperial Theatre *

04/15 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville *

04/16 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville *

04/18 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl (Outdoors) *

04/20 – Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center *

04/21 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center *

04/22 – Syracuse, NY @ Westcott Theater *

04/23 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre *

04/24 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

04/26 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

04/28 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

04/29 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *

04/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia *

05/01 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

05/12 – Memphis, TN @ Soundstage at Graceland

05/13 – Natchez, MS @ Mudbug Music Festival

05/14 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheatre

05/24 – Helsinki, FI @ Tavastia Club #

05/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns #

05/27 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller #

05/28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio #

05/29 – Aarhus, DK @ Train #

05/31 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle #

06/01 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus #

06/02 – Koln, DE @ Kantine #

06/03 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma #

06/05 – Raalte, NL @ Ribs and Blues #

06/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso #

06/07 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk #

06/08 – London, UK @ O2 Forum #

06/09 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds University Stylus #

06/11 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street #

06/12 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio #

06/14 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 (Jupiler Zaal) #

06/15 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie #

06/17 – Mendizabala, Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival

06/19 – Eridge Park, UK @ Black Deer Festival

07/14 – Breckenridge, CO @ Riverwalk Center

07/15 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion

07/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

07/19 – Omaha, NE @ Falconwood Park

07/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Utepils Brewing

07/22 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

07/23 – Dayton, OH @ Dayton Masonic Center

07/24 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden

07/27 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre

07/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Open Highway Music Festival

07/30 – Maryville, TN @ The Shed

07/31 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

08/02 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

08/04 – Deerfield, MA @ Tree House Brewing Company

08/05 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

08/08 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

08/10 – Isle of Palms, SC @ The Windjammer

08/11 – Isle of Palms, SC @ The Windjammer

08/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

08/13 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

09/16 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

* = w/ Lydia Loveless

# = w/ Jerry Joseph