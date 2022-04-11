Menu
Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Stevie Nicks to Headline Ohana Fest 2022

P!nk, St. Vincent, Broken Social Scene, and Khruangbin will also play Vedder's annual California festival

jack white eddie vedder stevie nicks
Jack White (David James Swanson) / Eddie Vedder (Lior Philips) / Stevie Nicks (Ben Kaye)
April 11, 2022 | 11:00am ET

    Eddie Vedder has once again recruited some pretty big names to join him at his annual Ohana Festival.

    Jack White, Stevie Nicks, and P!nk will co-headline the three-day festival along with the Pearl Jam frontman. Other notable acts include St. Vincent, Brittany Howard, Khruangbin, Billy Strings, Broken Social Scene (performing You Forgot It In People) Manchester Orchestra, Gang of Youths, Kevin Morby, Grouplove, Cautious Clay, The Revivalists, Briston Maroney, and S.G. Goodman. You can see the full lineup poster below.

    Ohana Fest 2022 goes down September 30th – October 2nd at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA. A ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, April 13th at 10am PT, with a public ticket on-sale following on Thursday, April 14th. Ticket options include Single Day GA, Single Day VIP, Weekend GA, Weekend VIP, and Ultimate VIP. For all ticketing and pre-sale information, check out the festival’s website.

    Related Video

    Ahead of this year’s Ohana Fest, Vedder will regroup with Pearl Jam for the band’s long-awaited Gigaton tour (tickets are available here). Among their schedule dates is a headlining appearance at Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival alongside Jack White. The band is also working on a new album.

    Over the weekend, White kicked off his own major headlining tour, and in the process got married on stage. You can get tickets to White’s upcoming shows here.

    Ohana Fest 2022

