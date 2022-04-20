Editors Add Blanck Mass to Lineup, Release New Single “Heart Attack”: Stream

Editors have promoted longtime collaborator Blanck Mass, aka English electronic producer Benjamin John Power, to a full-time band member and ushered in a new era with their first single in three years, “Heart Attack.”

Guitarist and lead vocalist Tom Smith describes their latest offering as “a song of obsession, about losing yourself in someone; a love song, a morbid love song.” Though the subject is dour, there’s no denying the passion behind it as Smith unleashes the blistering refrain of “No one will love you more than I do/ I can promise you that.” The cinematic production’s collage of guitar syncopations, sweeping synths, and propulsive drums form a sheen around the band’s sharp-edged sound, and yet it doesn’t come across as an attempt at dulling it but rather a method to see the barbs more clearly.

Despite his thriving, decade-plus solo career, Power is no stranger to band dynamics: He is a founding member of Fuck Buttons and has been a regular contributor to Editors’ catalog, most notably as a producer on their last album, 2018’s Violence.

In a statement, Power shared, “Having worked with the band for coming up to five years now, joining Editors seemed more like a natural progression than a decision that had to be made. We know that we work well together, are on a similar page creatively, and are all very close friends. Being part of a ‘creative conglomerate’ is something that I haven’t experienced for a while now so to be part of something that works in that way again is both liberating and exciting in equal measures.”

The band pushes fully into the future with “Heart Attack,” and that goes equally for its accompanying video, which was developed with AI technology by director and visual artist Felix Green. The grand scale of the song’s climactic heights is captured in a surrealist epic that blends brushstrokes into breath-taking, time-jumping setpieces. Stream it below.

The new lineup will make their debut on the road this summer for a round on the European festival circuit. Check out the full itinerary below and grab your passes via Ticketmaster.

Editors 2022 Tour Dates:

05/27 – Hellendoorn, NL @ Dauwpop

05/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark

06/03 – Hulst, NL @ Vestrock

06/04 – Port Talbot, UK @ In It Together

06/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Sonic Wave @ Forum

06/17 – Galicia, ES @ O Son Do Camino

06/24 – Calvià, ES @ Mallorca Live

07/09 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool

07/14 – Cluj, RO @ Electric Castle

07/19 – Genova, IT @ Balena Festival

07/30 – Benidorm, ES @ Low Festival

08/05 – Norfolk, UK @ Wide Skies and Butterflies

08/14 – Kiewit-Hasselt, BE @ Hear Hear Festival

08/28 – Portsmouth, UK @ Victorious Festival