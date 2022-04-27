The What Podcast Gives EDM at Bonnaroo Its Due

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | RSS

EDM and all of its subgrenres have become a big part of Bonnaroo in recent years, and the guys on The What podcast freely admit it’s not their lane. So, Barry and Lord Taco reached out to friend of the show Kyle to learn more and get his thoughts on which acts are not to be missed at this year’s Bonnaroo.

Related Video

Interested in seeing the show for yourself? You’ll need tickets to Bonnaroo 2022, featuring appearances by Tool, Stevie Nicks, J. Cole, The War on Drugs, and CHVRCHES, as well as EDM acts like Gryffin, Illenium, Porter Robinson, and more. Get yours here.

Advertisement

Listen to the episode above, then make sure to review, like, and subscribe to The What at the links above or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our programs, and grab the “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt at the Consequence Shop.