Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The What Podcast Gives EDM at Bonnaroo Its Due

Barry, Lord Taco, and their friend Kyle break down some essential EDM acts at Bonnaroo 2022

the what edm bonnaroo
The What Gives EDM Its Due – Danger Mouse, photo by David Brendan Hall
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
April 27, 2022 | 4:04pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | RSS

    EDM and all of its subgrenres have become a big part of Bonnaroo in recent years, and the guys on The What podcast freely admit it’s not their lane. So, Barry and Lord Taco reached out to friend of the show Kyle to learn more and get his thoughts on which acts are not to be missed at this year’s Bonnaroo.

    Related Video

    Interested in seeing the show for yourself? You’ll need tickets to Bonnaroo 2022, featuring appearances by Tool, Stevie Nicks, J. Cole, The War on Drugs, and CHVRCHES, as well as EDM acts like Gryffin, Illenium, Porter Robinson, and more. Get yours here.

    Advertisement

    Listen to the episode above, then make sure to review, like, and subscribe to The What at the links above or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our programs, and grab the “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt at the Consequence Shop.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

the what bonnaroo pondo's army

The What Podcast Enlists in Pondo's Army

April 20, 2022

69 Dyas To bonnaroo The What Podcast Photo by David Brendan Hall

The What Podcast: 69 Days to Bonnaroo

April 13, 2022

the what podcast bonnaroo ticket giveaway winner

Meet the Winner of The What's Bonnaroo Ticket Giveaway Art Contest

April 6, 2022

bonnaroo improvements Jeff Cuellar The What Podcast

Sixthman VP Jeff Cuellar joins The What Podcast to Talk Bonnaroo, Cruise Festivals, and More

March 23, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The What Podcast Gives EDM at Bonnaroo Its Due

Menu Shop Search Sale