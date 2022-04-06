Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser Shares New Song “Golden Air”: Stream

Back in February, Cocteau Twins singer Elizabeth Fraser and her partner, Massive Attack drummer Damon Reece, announced a new project called Sun’s Signature. Now, ahead of their self-titled EP, the duo have shared the song “Golden Air.” Listen to the single below.

Where Cocteau Twins’ textured music muddled Fraser’s famously ethereal voice, the singer beckons clearly in “Golden Air,” a sparse track that features syncopated percussion and vocalizations before exploding into a wall of synthesizers. The track comes with a visualizer that sees, naturally, golden sunlight reflect through nature.

Like the four other Sun’s Signature songs, “Golden Air” has existed in some form or another for quite some time. Fraser shared “Underwater” on a limited single back in 2000, and the duo performed some of the tracks at the ANOHNI-curated Meltdown Festival in 2012. The official EP hits American record stores on April 23rd, while manufacturing delays pushed the UK release date back to June 18th. Pre-order the project here.

Advertisement

Related Video

Sun’s Signature marks the release of Fraser’s first original music in 13 years, though the artist has made a few musical guest appearances in recent years. Last year, she sang on a reimagining of Oneohtrix Point Never’s song “Tales from the Trash Stratum,” and in 2020, she appeared on Shiver, the solo album from Sigur Ros’ Jónsi. She also reunited with Massive Attack in 2019 for the group’s “Mezzanine XXI” world tour.