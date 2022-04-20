Elon Musk: “The Woke Mind Virus Is Making Netflix Unwatchable”

Elon Musk is not worried about COVID-19 — no matter how many times he gets it — but the world’s richest man fears another virus that is, if not quite stalking the land, then at least overrunning our sci-fi programming with social commentary. In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Musk complained about Netflix’s sci-fi and fantasy offerings, writing, “The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable.”

The tweets came in response to news that Netflix lost 200,000 users in the first quarter of 2022, though at first blush it’s hard to see the connection. The streamer actually gained a million subscribers in Africa, but it came out net negative after ceasing operations in Russia, dropping 700,000 customers in the process, and raising prices in the US and Canada, which cost them another 600,00 users.

Yet according to the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, the real root cause is a mysterious virus which has rendered Netflix’s science fiction and fantasy shows irredeemably “woke.” He wrote, “Can they please just make sci-fi/fantasy at least *mostly* about sci-fi/fantasy?”

This is despite Netflix’s often groveling approach to Musk, including a new documentary, Return to Space, which follows SpaceX’s attempt to send NASA astronauts back to the International Space Station.

Lest you think Musk’s problem with wokeness is restricted to speculative fiction, he also responded “yes” when a user opined that the “woke mind virus is the biggest threat to the civilization.” Suck on that, global warming! Check out some of his tweets below.

Musk’s cultural criticism arrives in the middle of his attempted hostile takeover of Twitter. Twitter’s management has fought back by adopting a “poison bill” shareholder rights agreement. Meanwhile, Netflix’s stock is down 35% since news of their lost users, so perhaps Musk will decide to spend his billions fixing the streamer’s sci-fi offerings instead of introducing an edit button to Twitter.

