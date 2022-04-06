Menu
SpaceXXX: Elon Musk Reportedly Denied Entry to Berlin Sex Club

Berlin's Berghain boasts a couple of darkrooms, several closable cubbies, and unisex bathroom stalls big enough to host a party of six

Elon Musk, photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images
April 6, 2022 | 2:23pm ET

    Elon Musk has been on a tour of Berlin’s sex clubs, but Twitter’s largest shareholder may wish he had an edit button for a recent night out. Musk tweeted that he “refused to enter” the highly exclusive, sexually permissive techno nightclub Berghain, but according to reports in Vice, The Sun, and users on Reddit, he may have actually been denied entry.

    Musk has been in Germany to open the new Gigafactory, Europe’s first Tesla manufacturing facility. On Friday, he hit up the fetish and sex club KitKat, which uses as its motto, “Do what you want but stay in communication,” and which boasts a strict dress code that calls for either leather, latex, lingerie, fancy dress, swimming gear, superhero outfits, or nudity. It’s unclear which of those Musk chose; thankfully, pictures aren’t allowed.

    He followed that on Saturday with a stop at the warehouse club Sisyphos, where he was spotted in a Zoro mask and afterwards headed for Berghain. Berghain is perhaps the world’s most well-known techno club, described by Rolling Stone as “infamous for its sex parties,” and boasting a couple of darkrooms, several closable cubbies, and unisex bathroom stalls big enough to host a party of six, which are cleaned with industrial-strength products “not used outside of the meatpacking industry.”

    Musk and witnesses all agree that he arrived at Berghain Saturday evening. What happened next has been disputed. “They wrote PEACE on the wall at Berghain! I refused enter,” Musk wrote on Twitter. He also quoted Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet (“Peace? I hate the word,”) and added, “Those who do care about peace (myself aspirationally included) don’t need to hear it. And those who don’t care about peace? Well …”

    This explanation is perplexing, to say the least. According to Musk himself, he does “care about peace,” and furthermore, who is offended by “peace” when you’re trying to get a piece? Besides, he was standing outside the world’s techno Mecca, and we know he loves techno, having even released the EDM song “Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe.”

