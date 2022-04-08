Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Empress Of Returns with “Sexual Urgency” and New Song “Save Me”: Stream

The synth pop artist's first song in two years is a glitchy ode to desire

empress of save me stream
Empress Of, photo by Rodrigo Álvarez
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 8, 2022 | 1:08pm ET

    Lorely Rodriguez is back with a lustful new Empress Of single, “Save Me.”

    “Save Me” is, frankly, a super horny song. Screeching strings and distorted voice samples slur in and out as Empress Of sings, “If you need me, baby, take me in the back of the room/ I want you to save me.” The single’s Alexis Gómez-directed video splices cinematic vignettes of physical touch with shots of very on-the-nose floral imagery. So, you know, horny, but classy! What’s more, the artist worked with sexual wellness company Dame on the visuals — you might see some of their products in the video.

    Empress Of spoke excitedly about “Save Me” in a statement. “This is probably one of my favorite songs I have ever made,” she said. “I’ve never put live strings on a recording before, it was very emotional. There’s a sexual urgency. There’s a power play. I think it’s one of the sexiest songs I’ve made.” Check out “Save Me” below.

    Related Video

    “Save Me” is Empress Of’s first release since 2020. That year, she shared the album I’m Your Empress Of, teamed up with Amber Mark for the song “You’ve Got to Feel,”  and joined legends like Courtney Love and Kim Gordon in contributing to the soundtrack for the horror flick The Turning

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

damon albarn the nearer the fountain more pure the stream flows deluxe edition 4-disc set bonus tracks instrumentals stream

Damon Albarn's The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows Gets Deluxe Reissue: Stream

April 8, 2022

orville peck new album bronco stream apple music spotify

Orville Peck Unleashes New Album Bronco: Stream

April 8, 2022

yung lean fka twigs bliss collaboration new single music video stardust mixtape stream watch

Yung Lean and FKA twigs Team Up on "Bliss": Stream

April 8, 2022

papa roach no apologies origins new song video

Papa Roach Share Origins of New Album EGO TRIP and Video for "No Apologies": Exclusive

April 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Empress Of Returns with "Sexual Urgency" and New Song "Save Me": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale