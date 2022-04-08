Empress Of Returns with “Sexual Urgency” and New Song “Save Me”: Stream

Lorely Rodriguez is back with a lustful new Empress Of single, “Save Me.”

“Save Me” is, frankly, a super horny song. Screeching strings and distorted voice samples slur in and out as Empress Of sings, “If you need me, baby, take me in the back of the room/ I want you to save me.” The single’s Alexis Gómez-directed video splices cinematic vignettes of physical touch with shots of very on-the-nose floral imagery. So, you know, horny, but classy! What’s more, the artist worked with sexual wellness company Dame on the visuals — you might see some of their products in the video.

Empress Of spoke excitedly about “Save Me” in a statement. “This is probably one of my favorite songs I have ever made,” she said. “I’ve never put live strings on a recording before, it was very emotional. There’s a sexual urgency. There’s a power play. I think it’s one of the sexiest songs I’ve made.” Check out “Save Me” below.

“Save Me” is Empress Of’s first release since 2020. That year, she shared the album I’m Your Empress Of, teamed up with Amber Mark for the song “You’ve Got to Feel,” and joined legends like Courtney Love and Kim Gordon in contributing to the soundtrack for the horror flick The Turning.

