Enter Our Spring Wellness Giveaway

Consequence Staff
April 4, 2022 | 11:30am ET

    Win A Pack Of Products From Flower Lab Valued At Over $200

    It’s true: Spring is finally here! Step into the new season with ease — we’re giving away a package full of goodies. Kicking off April 1st and wrapping April 15th, this giveaway is a can’t-miss way to welcome the warmer weather.

    flower+pills-450x

    The Wellness Giveaway includes our Flower Lab Chill Pills, which are based in a rich, solventless extraction of pure, full spectrum cannabinoids in organic coconut oil. In addition, you’ll receive 3.5 g of Hawaiian Haze Flower, also from Flower Lab. Hawaiian Haze packs a pungent punch of fruity flavors, and is known as an uplifting daytime strain.

    tincture+mug-450x

    That’s not all! This giveaway will also include Flower Lab’s Elevate Tincture. This rich, solventless extraction of pure, full spectrum cannabinoids delivers 33mg of CBG per dose. This tincture, which can be ingested directly or added to food and drink,is a link to a balanced, healthy mind state and elevated awareness. Lastly, the winner will be unboxing a ceramic mug. Start the day with a favorite beverage and a favorite strain!

    Don’t miss out on the chance to win this packed prize. Enter below, and keep an eye out here on the Consequence Shop for future giveaways, deals, and discounts!

    Plus, in the meantime, take a look at our apparel, perfect for warmer weather, along with winter products that are now on sale. Click here to enter!

    Wellness Giveaway

