Esmé Bianco Accuses Marilyn Manson of Blocking Video from Screening on Deftones Tour

Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, who is already suing Marilyn Manson for sexual assault and human trafficking, has filed new legal documents accusing the shock rocker of blocking a video of her that was meant to screen at Deftones’ current tour dates.

Apparently, Bianco filmed a video that was supposed “to be used as part of the stage set for [Deftones’] current tour,” according to a motion filed on Wednesday (April 27th) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

The motion continued, “In exchange for providing her images, Ms. Bianco expected an economic benefit from significant public exposure via the band’s worldwide tour and the opportunity to continue working with the highly sought-after creative director who oversaw the project.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The actress alleges that Manson confronted Deftones over the band’s “decision to work with Ms. Bianco.” In a statement to Rolling Stone, Bianco further claimed that Manson “flipped out and was having a complete meltdown about the fact that I was working with Deftones and … they decided to cut my footage.”

Per the allegations in the legal filing, Manson “used his power and influence in the entertainment industry to interfere with Ms. Bianco’s ability to continue working with Deftones, causing Bianco ““reputational damage” and “loss of future economic opportunity.”

Deftones are not among the defendants listed in the legal motion, but, in a coincidence, the band recently hired former Marilyn Manson bassist Fred Sablan to replace ousted member Sergio Vega. Rolling Stone reached out to Deftones’ management for a statement, but they declined to comment. Manson’s reps have not commented on the matter either at this time.

Advertisement

In her statement to Rolling Stone, Bianco added, “By continuing to threaten my career opportunities, [Manson] again demonstrates that even amidst criminal investigation and civil litigation he will stop at nothing in an attempt to silence his victims. The complicity of those who enable these intimidation tactics demonstrates why survivors are so hesitant to come forward. If those who hold power to stand up to abusers choose not to, survivors will stand alone.”

In her earlier lawsuit against Manson alleging sexual abuse and human trafficking, Bianco detailed a tumultuous relationship with the singer, alleging that he used “drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts” from her on multiple occasions, and that he raped her in May 2011.

Bianco is one of many woman who have accused Manson of sexual abuse since the rocker’s ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood went public with her own story of abuse in February 2021. In July of last year, Manson filed legal papers seeking to dismiss Bianco’s lawsuit, alleging that her claims were false and that she “spent months plotting, workshopping, and fine-tuning” her story into “twisted tales that bear no resemblance to reality.”

Advertisement