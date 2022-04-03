Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

R.I.P. Estelle Harris, Actress Who Played George Constanza’s Mother Dead at 93

The veteran comedic actress also voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise

George and Estelle Costanza (Seinfeld)
George and Estelle Costanza (Seinfeld)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 3, 2022 | 12:11am ET

    Estelle Harris, the comedic actress best known for playing George Costanza’s mother on Seinfeld and Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise, has died at the age of 93.

    “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25pm,” Estelle’s son, Glen Harris, said in a statement. “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.”

    A native of New York, Harris didn’t pursue a career in acting until her later years, after her children were grown and in school. After playing bit parts in Night Court, Married… with Children, and Mad About You, Harris was cast to play George Constanza’s mother Estelle on Seinfeld. Alongside Jerry Stiller, who played George’s father Frank, Harris appeared on 27 episodes of Seinfeld between 1992 and 1998.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Harris’ other most noteworthy role came as the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise. She appeared in Toy Story 2, Toy Story 3, and Toy Story 4, the latter of which marked her final credited on-screen performance.

     

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Denzel Washington with Will Smith at Oscars

Denzel Washington Defends Will Smith: "Who Are We to Condemn?"

April 2, 2022

Oscars 2022 Review

Will Smith Resigns From Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences

April 1, 2022

netflix white hot abercrombie fitch documentary trailer

Netflix Unveils Trailer for Abercrombie & Fitch Documentary White Hot: Watch

April 1, 2022

Judd Apatow The Bubble Interview

Judd Apatow Explains The Bubble's Wild Connections to Beck, Euphoria, Adam Levine, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers

April 1, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

R.I.P. Estelle Harris, Actress Who Played George Constanza's Mother Dead at 93

Menu Shop Search Sale