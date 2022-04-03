R.I.P. Estelle Harris, Actress Who Played George Constanza’s Mother Dead at 93

Estelle Harris, the comedic actress best known for playing George Costanza’s mother on Seinfeld and Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise, has died at the age of 93.

“It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25pm,” Estelle’s son, Glen Harris, said in a statement. “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.”

A native of New York, Harris didn’t pursue a career in acting until her later years, after her children were grown and in school. After playing bit parts in Night Court, Married… with Children, and Mad About You, Harris was cast to play George Constanza’s mother Estelle on Seinfeld. Alongside Jerry Stiller, who played George’s father Frank, Harris appeared on 27 episodes of Seinfeld between 1992 and 1998.

Harris’ other most noteworthy role came as the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise. She appeared in Toy Story 2, Toy Story 3, and Toy Story 4, the latter of which marked her final credited on-screen performance.