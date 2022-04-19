Ezra Miller Arrested Again in Hawaii, Charged with Second-Degree Assault

For the second time in as many months, Ezra Miller has been arrested in Hawaii. Per a police report, the star of The Flash was taken into custody at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning for allegedly throwing a chair that struck a woman in the head.

Law enforcement responded to a call at a private residence in Pāhoa at around 1:10 a.m. They determined that Miller “became irate after being asked to leave,” whereupon the actor allegedly hurled a chair in the direction of a 26-year-old woman. The victim was left with a half-inch gash on her forehead, though she declined treatment for the injury.

Police located Miller on the roadway and arrested them during a traffic stop for assault in the second degree. They were released at 4:05 a.m. pending further investigation.

Miller was previously arrested in March for disorderly conduct at a Hawaii karaoke bar. In 2020, video surfaced of them chocking a woman and slamming her to the ground in Reykjavik, Iceland, and earlier this year, they violently threatened members of the Ku Klux Klan. According to a report in Rolling Stone, all of this behavior prompted an emergency meeting among Warner Bros. executives worried that the actor is “losing it.”