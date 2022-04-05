Father John Misty Announces Massive World Tour

Father John Misty has mapped out an extensive world tour in support of his latest album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century.

Following a series of intimate album release shows in the UK and New York in April, the lengthy headlining tour in late July with a show at Red Rocks. All told, FJM’s J. Tillman will play 35 North American shows through October, including a gig at NYC’s Radio City Music Hall with The New York Pops. Further shows are scheduled in the UK and Europe in 2023. Check out the complete tour itinerary below.

A ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, April 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code: CanFlub), with a public on-sale following on Friday, April 8th. Tickets will be available to purchase through Ticketmaster.

Sub Pop Records labelmate Suki Waterhouse will be the main support for Father John Misty’s North American shows.

Chloë and The Next 20th Century, FJM’s first album in four years, arrives this Friday, April 8th. As one final preview of the album ahead of its release, he’s shared the track, “The Next 20th Century,” which you can stream below.

Father John Misty 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

04/07 – London, UK – The Barbican $

04/08 – Kington Upon Thames, UK @ Banquet Records at PRYZM (early show)

04/08 – Kington Upon Thames, UK @ Banquet Records at PRYZM (late show)

04/09 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East (early show)

04/09 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East (late show)

04/10 – Brighton, UK @ Resident at CHALK

04/11 – Bristol, UK – Rough Trade Bristol at St. George’s Church (early show)

04/11 – Bristol, UK – Rough Trade Bristol at St. George’s Church (late show)

04/14 – New York, NY @ The Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center (early show)

04/14 – New York, NY @ The Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center (late show)

06/26 – Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival

07/08 – Des Moines, IA @ 80/35 Music Festival

07/31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *^

08/03 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay *

08/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas *

08/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

08/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *

08/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland *

08/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

08/12 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

08/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *

08/14 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum *

08/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery *

08/20 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

08/23 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre *

08/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum *

08/26 – Port Townsend, WA @ THING Festival

08/27 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Square *

09/12 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *

09/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *

09/16 – Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island *

09/17 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

09/19 – Charleston, SC @ The Riviera Theater *

09/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

09/22 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *#

09/23 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

09/24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Festival

09/26 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS *

09/27 – Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall *

09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre *

09/30 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

10/01 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

10/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater *

10/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall *

10/06 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

10/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

10/08 – Durham, NC @ DPAC *

02/25 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

02/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

03/02 – Denmark, DK @ KB Hallen

03/03 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

03/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

03/06 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

03/07 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

03/09 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

03/13 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead

03/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

03/17 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

$ = w/ The Britten Sinfonia conducted by Jules Buckley

* = w/ Suki Waterhouse

^ = w/ The Colorado Symphony

# = w/ The New York Pops