Faye Webster Announces Orchestral EP Car Therapy Sessions, Shares Title Track: Stream

Faye Webster has announced Car Therapy Sessions, an EP of new and reimagined songs backed by a full orchestra, due out April 29th. Our former Artist of the Month also shared the title track as a preview of the project.

Car Therapy Sessions was recorded at Spacebomb Studios with an orchestra conducted by Trey Pollard, who also arranged the music. The EP was produced and mixed by Drew Vandenburg.

“I was truly fighting tears. I think I had actually even cried listening to the demos,” Webster recalled about the experience in a statement. “I was put in a position where I could see the conductor as well as the producer, which I needed because I honestly couldn’t pick up on my cues sometimes even though I wrote the songs. I was so distracted in how beautiful the orchestra sounded I would forget to sing sometimes.”

Advertisement

Related Video

She continued by revealing what inspired the EP, saying, “I have a vivid memory of walking around London in 2018 listening to a mix of ‘Jonny,’ which I had just written. I remember thinking, ‘I want to perform this song with an orchestra.’ I truly have had my heart set on it since then, always talking about it and figuring out how or when to make it happen.”

The five-track EP includes three reimagined songs from her most recent album, last June’s I Know I’m Funny haha: “Kind Of,” “Sometimes,” and “Cheers,” with the aforementioned “Jonny” being taken from her 2019 LP, Atlanta Millionaires Club,

Pre-orders are ongoing. Check out the artwork and tracklist below the jump.

“Car Therapy” is full of self-loathing lyrics, belying the upbeat orchestral accompaniment. “Hold my body,” Webster sings. “And I’ll forget I hate me/ You hate when I say that but I did.”

Advertisement

The video, directed by Sean Valdivieso and edited by hbaCreate, gives a look inside the recording process of the EP, showing Webster performing the song in a separate room from the orchestra. Watch it below.

This spring and summer, Webster will be touring across North America. In addition to opening for HAIM, she’ll make appearances at Shaky Knees and Primavera Sound in Los Angeles. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

Webster last released her Live at Electric Lady EP in October.

Car Therapy Sessions EP Artwork:

Car Therapy Sessions EP Tracklist:

1. Kind Of (Type of Way)

2. Sometimes (Overanalyze)

3. Car Therapy

4. Suite: Jonny

5. Cheers (To You & Me)

Advertisement