Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth and The HU Announce 2022 US Tour

Five Finger Death Punch have announced a 2022 US tour with Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From the Gods. In addition, FFDP have unveiled the title track from their upcoming album, AfterLife.
The tour kicks off August 19th in Portland, Oregon, and runs through an October 15th show in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tickets go on sale Friday (April 15th) at 10:00 a.m. local time to the general public via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning today (April 12th).
In addition to the tour announcement, FFDP revealed that they will release their ninth studio album, AfterLife, later this year. The LP is being produced by Kevin Churko, and is being touted as the “arguably most diverse record of the band.” For the first taste of the LP, FFDP have just unleashed the title track (listen below).
Megadeth, meanwhile, recently kicked off the second leg of their co-headlining “Metal Tour of the Year” with Lamb of God. The thrash veterans are tentatively slated to release their 16th album, The Sick, The Dying and The Dead, on July 8th.
Mongolian folk-metal act The HU are coming off their own successful headlining North American tour this past Fall, and are putting the finishing touches on a new album. And Texas band Fire From the Gods recently entered a studio to begin recording their fourth LP.
Check out Five Finger Death Punch’s new single, “AfterLife,” below, followed by the full list of tour dates. Pick up tickets here.
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From the Gods 2022 Tour Dates:
08/19 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
08/20 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
08/23 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/24 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
08/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
08/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
08/30 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
09/01 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/02 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
09/06 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
09/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
09/09 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
09/10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
09/12 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
09/14 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
09/15 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
09/17 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
09/18 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
09/20 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
09/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake *
09/23 – Scranton, PA @ Pavilion at Montage Mountain
09/24 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
09/27 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *
09/28 –Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
09/30 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
10/01 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
10/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
10/05 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
10/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
10/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
10/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
10/12 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
10/14 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
* = no Megadeth