Florence + the Machine Kick Off “Dance Fever Tour”: Video + Setlist

Florence + the Machine took the stage at O2 City Hall in Newcastle, UK on Friday night for their first full-band performance in three years. The concert marked the launch of the band’s expansive “Dance Fever Tour” in support of their upcoming album of the same name. As such, the 18-song setlist featured the debut four new songs: lead single “King,” “Heaven is Here,” “Free,” and “Girls Against God,” as well as the full band debut of “My Love.”

Elsewhere on the setlist, Florence dusted off “Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up),” “What the Water Gave Me,” and “Spectrum” for the first time in a half a decade, and performed a new version of “Never Let Me Go.” Florence Welch was also forced to restart “What Kind of Man” after forgetting the lyrics, and relied on the front row of the crowd to help her out.

Watch fan-captured footage of Florence + the Machine’s opening night performance and see the full setlist below.

Dance Fever is due out on May 13th. The North American leg of the tour takes place in the fall, and features a rotating cast of opening acts including Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast, and Wet Leg. Get tickets here.

entire florence and the machine crowd singing never let me go genuinely brought me to tears pic.twitter.com/VuWPGjjROq — liv 🔺 (@Liv_October) April 16, 2022

Setlist:

Shake It Out

King (Live debut)

What Kind of Man

Kiss With a Fist

Free (Live debut)

Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up) (First time since 2017)

Big God

What the Water Gave Me (First time since 2017)

Girls Against God (Live debut)

June (Acoustic)

Hunger

Ship to Wreck

Never Let Me Go (New version)

Heaven Is Here (Live debut)

My Love (Full band debut)

Dog Days Are Over

Encore:

Cosmic Love

Spectrum (First time since 2016)