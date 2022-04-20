Menu
Bill Nighy Stars as Anxiety in Florence + the Machine’s New Video for “Free”: Watch

The latest single from their upcoming album, Dance Fever

Florence + the Machine’s “Free” video
April 20, 2022 | 1:39pm ET

    With a new album dropping in May, Florence + the Machine are continuing forward momentum with the release of their new single, “Free.” The anxiety-channeling track arrives with a video starring Bill Nighy as Florence Welch’s said anxiety

    Detailing the relatable feeling of being overwhelmed by the outside world, the anthemic “Free” sees Welch sharing the freedom she gains from being a musician. “For a moment, when I’m dancing, I am free,” she exclaims. “I hear the music, I feel the beat.”

    Nighy’s cameo in the video lends greater impact to her lyrics, as the esteemed actor follows her around and acts out the solutions we turn to when dealing with anxiety, like drinking more caffeine than is good for our health and doomscrolling on our phones. As hard as she tries, Welch is unable to shake her anxiety, but it melts away when she dances along to the song.

    Related Video

    Directed by Autumn de Wilde, the clip also stars Ryan Heffington and Alexander Antofiy. Coincidentally or not, it was filmed in Kyiv in 2021 with Ukrainian filmmakers and artists. The video also features Ukrainian folk art by Katerina Konovalova, designed with the production designer, Volodymyr Radlinskiy. Watch it below.

    Florence + the Machine debuted “Free” last week during their first full-band performance in three years. It’s the fourth single from the group’s upcoming album, Dance Fever, out May 13th. It follows “My Love,” “Heaven Is Here,” and “King,” the latter of which we named our Song of the Week.

    Later this month, Florence + the Machine will resume their tour of Europe and North America featuring support from Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast, and Wet Leg. Grab your tickets now via Ticketmaster.

