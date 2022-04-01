Florence + The Machine Enlist Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley for “My Love” Remix: Stream

Considering Florence + The Machine’s upcoming album is called Dance Fever, it’s bound to make you want to bust a move. Today, the band has shared a dance floor-ready remix of their single “My Love,” courtesy of Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley.

Bayley co-produced the original release of “My Love” alongside Jack Antonoff and the band’s Florence Welch, the latter of whom described it as “Nick Cave at the club.” Bayley’s new remix of the track leans more heavily into the club side, adding a disco-like piano riff and a very groovy bass drop. Welch’s vocals remain mostly undoctored, however, keeping the track true to the band’s ethos.

“[Welch] had such a strong and brilliant vision for the album lyrically, sonically, and visually, so while working on the tracks we were careful to stay in that space,” Bayley said in a press release. “With the remix I thought it would be fun to try to sneak out of that world a little and make something as heavy and clubby as possible, while still letting her incredible voice and powerful words sit front and centre to carry the whole song.” Listen to Bayley’s remix of “My Love” below.

Dance Fever is out May 13th, and will also include the previously-released singles “King” and “Heaven Is Here.” Florence + The Machine are also gearing up for a newly-expanded worldwide tour, featuring support from Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast, and Wet Leg. Grab tickets over at Ticketmaster.