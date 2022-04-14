Frank Langella Accused of On-Set Misconduct, Fired from Netflix Series

Frank Langella has been fired from Netflix’s upcoming series The Fall of the House of Usher after an internal investigation determined that he “had been involved in unacceptable conduct on set,” according to Deadline.

TMZ reports that the investigation stemmed from allegations that Langella touched the leg of a female co-star, and made an “made an inappropriate joke that was sexual in nature.”

The Fall of the House of the Usher, an eight-episode limited series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, also stars Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, and Mark Hamill.

Netflix intends to recast Langella’s role on the series and reshoot the scenes already filmed by him.

Langella, 84, is the recipient of four Tony Awards, and one Academy Award nomination. He is best known for his roles in Frost/Nixon, Dracula, Masters of the Universe, Good Night, and Good Luck, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.