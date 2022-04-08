Frank Turner on Addiction, Mortality, and Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchison

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Frank Turner joins Kyle Meredith to talk about his ninth studio album, FTHC, which recently landed at No. 1 on the UK Album chart.

The English singer-songwriter tells us about his “50 States in 50 Days tour” that he’s currently on (get tickets here!), writing about addiction, acceptance, and mortality, and about his friend Scott Hutchison of Frightened Rabbit’s suicide. Turner goes on to talk about wanting to eventually make a classic country record and his appreciation for that genre’s craft.

Listen to Frank Turner chat about FTHC, his current tour, and more.