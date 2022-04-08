Menu
Frank Turner on Addiction, Mortality, and Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchison

The English artist takes us inside FTHC and the "50 States in 50 Days Tour"

Kyle Meredith With Frank Turner photo by Ben Morse
Kyle Meredith With Frank Turner, photo by Ben Morse
Consequence Staff
April 8, 2022 | 11:25am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Frank Turner joins Kyle Meredith to talk about his ninth studio album, FTHC, which recently landed at No. 1 on the UK Album chart.

    The English singer-songwriter tells us about his “50 States in 50 Days tour” that he’s currently on (get tickets here!), writing about addiction, acceptance, and mortality, and about his friend Scott Hutchison of Frightened Rabbit’s suicide. Turner goes on to talk about wanting to eventually make a classic country record and his appreciation for that genre’s craft.

    Listen to Frank Turner chat about FTHC, his current tour, and more. You can also watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

