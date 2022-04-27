Future Details New Album, I Never Liked You, Featuring Drake and Kanye West

For a rapper who used to drop several projects per year, Future has considerably slowed down his output as of late, but the Atlanta native is returning this Friday, April 29th with a new album titled I Never Liked You.

Spanning 16 tracks, it includes features from Kanye West (“Keep It Burnin”), Young Thug and Gunna (“For a Nut”), and a pair of appearances from Drake (“Wait for U” and “I’m on One”). Rising Nigerian singer Tems, Louisville rapper EST Gee, and Kodak Black also guest on the album. Future’s Valentine’s Day single “Worst Day” does not appear on the tracklist.

“I’m putting myself out there,” Future recently said about I Never Liked You in a GQ interview. “Sharing my lifestyle with the world. Sharing my pain with the world. Sharing my ups, sharing my downs with the entire universe. I believe in the energy of the universe and manifestation. That’s why I’m giving myself, because I’m willing to correct myself. I don’t want to just…be wrong. I’m willing to give you all of me, so you can tell me how to build on me, and make me a better me.”

Advertisement

Related Video

I Never Liked You marks Future’s first solo album since 2020’s High Off Life. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

I Never Liked You Artwork:

I Never Liked You Tracklist:

01. 7:12 PM

02. I’m Dat N****

03. Keep It Burnin (feat. Kanye West)

04. For a Nut (feat. Young Thug and Gunna)

05. Puffin on Zootiez

06. Gold Stacks

07. Wait for U (feat. Drake and Tems)

08. Love You Better

09. Massaging Me

10. Chickens (feat. EST Gee)

11. We Jus Wanna Get High

12. Voodoo (feat. Kodak Black)

13. Holy Ghost

14. The Way Things Going

15. I’m on One (feat. Drake)

16. Back to the Basics