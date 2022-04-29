Future Shares New Album I Never Liked You: Stream

Future has released his new album, and its title reads like a blunt message: I Never Liked You. Stream the LP on Apple Music and Spotify below. Future has also shared a video for the Kanye West collaboration, “Keep It Burnin,” which you can watch below.

Arriving on Epic Records, the rapper’s latest solo studio set follows 2020’s High Off Life, which earned the Atlanta native his sixth consecutive No. 1 since DS2 in 2015, as well as his joint 2020 record with Lil Uzi Vert, Pluto x Baby Pluto.

As revealed earlier this week, I Never Liked You’s 16 tracks include multiple high-profile guest features from the likes of Kanye West (“Keep It Burnin”), Gunna and Young Thug (“For a Nut”), EST Gee (“Chickens”), Kodak Black (“Voodoo”) and two separate appearances by Drake (“Wait for You” with rising Nigerian singer Tems and the penultimate “I’m on One”).

In a recent cover story with GQ, Future dished on the surprisingly close, decade-long friendship that led to multiple collaborations with West, including “Keep It Burnin” and executive producing Donda 2. “Me and Kanye always had a relationship. It’s hard for people to understand, because I don’t put everything on Instagram,” he said. “Kanye flew me to Paris in 2011 or 2012 to work on music. [Discussing] his clothing line before it came, his shoe business before it came. People don’t know I’ve been able to go to his house, and pull up right into the crib. We just never talked about it.”

Future also teamed up just last week with Travis Scott and 808 Mafia producer Southside for “Hold That Heat” — the former’s first release since the tragedy at Astroworld last summer. This coming September, the rapper will play the first-ever Rolling Loud Toronto with fellow topliners WizKid, Dave, Lil Uzi Vert, Migos, and Roddy Ricch.

I Never Liked You Artwork:

I Never Liked You Tracklist:

01. 712 PM

02. I’m Dat N****

03. Keep It Burnin (feat. Kanye West)

04. For a Nut (feat. Gunna and Young Thug)

05. Puffin’ on Zootiez

06. Gold Stacks

07. Wait for You (feat. Drake and Tems)

08. Love You Better

09. Massaging Me

10. Chickens (feat. EST Gee)

11. We Jus Wanna Get High

12. Voodoo (feat. Kodak Black)

13. Holy Ghost

14. The Way Thing Going

15. I’m on One (feat. Drake)

16. Back to the Basics

