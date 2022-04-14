Menu
Game of Thrones Actor Joseph Gatt Arrested for Explicit Chats with Minor

Gatt portrayed the character Thenn Warg

joseph gatt arrested
Joseph Gatt, photo by Amy Graves/Getty Images for GBK Productions
April 13, 2022 | 8:52pm ET

    Game of Thrones actor Joseph Gatt has been arrested on charges of allegedly having sexually explicit chats with a minor online.

    Citing the Los Angeles Police Department, TMZ reports that the 50-year-old actor was arrested at his Los Angeles home on April 6th after the police served a search warrant. Gatt was taken into custody on an outstanding felony warrant for contact with a minor for a sexual offense. He was released after posting $5,000 bail.

    It’s unclear if Gatt was speaking to multiple minors online; the LAPD’s Juvenile Division is investigating whether any other victims exist.

    Gatt appeared as Thenn Warg in three episodes of Game of Thrones. His character was a member of the cannibalistic Thenn tribe, and was ultimately killed by Samwell Tarly in Season 4. Gatt also had recurring roles in Teen Wolf and The 100, as well as small parts in Thor, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Dumbo.

