Gang of Youths Perform “in the wake of your leave” on Fallon: Watch

Gang of Youths stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night to play “in the wake of your leave,” a cut from their latest album angel in realtime. Watch the replay below.

Like much of the LP, “in the wake of your leave” finds frontman David Le’aupepe grappling with the death of his father, whose passing in 2018 revealed secrets including half-brothers the singer previously was unaware he had. “I was the loser at your funeral,” Le’aupepe sings. “And no emotion conveyed/ It was drawn out in vain.”

“The journey he made from Samoa to New Zealand to Australia was a difficult and inspiring one, but also fraught with mistakes, regret, and terrible choices,” Le’aupepe previously said in a statement. “I like to think he was building something beautiful, and pondering what life had given him in spite of his mistakes and concealment.”

Featuring the singles “the man himself,” “tend the garden,” and “the angel of 8th ave.,” angel in realtime. marks Gang of Youths’ first full-length since 2017’s Go Farther in Lightness. On April 21st, the band will embark on an extensive North American tour, which you can grab tickets to now.

The Australian rockers also recently performed “the angel of 8th ave.” on Colbert. Also, check out The What Podcast’s joint interview with bassist Max Dunn and Spoon frontman Britt Daniel.