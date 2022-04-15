Menu
Gavin DeGraw on Writing a Tribute to His Late Parents with Face the River

The singer-songwriter also talks about the time he found himself on stage with Lars Ulrich, Mike Mills, and John McEnroe

Consequence Staff
April 15, 2022 | 12:16pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Gavin DeGraw sits down with Kyle Meredith to take us into Face the River, his new album that serves as a tribute to his late parents.

    Related Video

    The singer-songwriter tells us about his dad getting to listen to the entire record before passing; working with Dave Cobb as a producer; and wanting to write in the story-style of Bob Seger, Springsteen, and Billy Joel mixed with Sam Cooke and Jimmy Cliff. DeGraw also talks about taking artistic chances; playing the album in full during upcoming shows; and the time he found himself on stage with Lars Ulrich, Mike Mills, and John McEnroe.

    Listen to Gavin DeGraw discuss Face the River, his journey as a storyteller, and more. You can also watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

