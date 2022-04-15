Gavin DeGraw on Writing a Tribute to His Late Parents with Face the River

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Gavin DeGraw sits down with Kyle Meredith to take us into Face the River, his new album that serves as a tribute to his late parents.

The singer-songwriter tells us about his dad getting to listen to the entire record before passing; working with Dave Cobb as a producer; and wanting to write in the story-style of Bob Seger, Springsteen, and Billy Joel mixed with Sam Cooke and Jimmy Cliff. DeGraw also talks about taking artistic chances; playing the album in full during upcoming shows; and the time he found himself on stage with Lars Ulrich, Mike Mills, and John McEnroe.

