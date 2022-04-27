Menu
Gene Simmons Extends Invitation to Ace Frehley to Join KISS Onstage During Farewell Tour

"Jump up on stage with us for encores. The fans would love it."

Gene Simmons (photo by Autumn Andel) and Ace Frehley (courtesy of eOne)
April 27, 2022 | 11:12am ET

    Ace Frehley might have just gotten the ultimate birthday wish: a chance to rejoin KISS onstage during the band’s ongoing farewell tour.

    The guitarist turns 71 today (April 27th), and his former bandmate Gene Simmons took to Twitter to wish Ace a happy birthday. He also extended the invitation to join KISS onstage during encores.

    Simmons tweeted: “Happy Birthday Ace @ace_frehley. And many more…The invitations still stand. Jump up on stage with us for encores. The fans would love it.”

    It seconds Simmons’ prior remarks that Frehley and ex-KISS drummer Peter Criss are welcome to join the band onstage “here and there” while adding that they are “never going to be in KISS again” due to various reasons.

    Those comments were made in 2019 and sparked a rebuttal from Frehley, who called Simmons “an asshole and a sex addict.” Safe to say, their relationship remains a bit rocky; though perhaps Gene is ready to extend an olive branch to his former bandmate.

    The two have set aside differences to share the stage a couple times in recent years. A benefit show in 2017 marked the first time Frehley and Simmons had performed together in 16 years. Then, in 2018, Frehley joined KISS for an acoustic set onboard the KISS Kruise — the first time he’d played with his former band in 17 years.

    KISS are still in the midst of their “End of the Road” tour. The band is set to play select US dates leading up to a headlining appearance at the Welcome to Rockville festival on May 19th in Daytona Beach, Florida. Get tickets to all upcoming KISS shows via Ticketmaster.

    View Simmons’ invite to Frehley below.

